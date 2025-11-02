Brooks Koepka’s Wife Jena Sims Gushes Over Priceless Memory With Him at Their Special Spot

The holiday season is right around the corner, but who says you have to wait until December to feel all warm and fuzzy inside? Celebrities and athletes everywhere are sharing the sweetest moments with their partners, giving us all the feels before the first snowflake even falls. And leading the charge is none other than Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka, who just reminded everyone why they’re basically golf’s power couple goals.

Sims took to Instagram with a nostalgic story post that captured a priceless memory. The post featured a photo of Da Conch Shack, a tiki-themed bar in Turks and Caicos. Her sweet caption read:

“This is the bar Brooks told me he loved me at for the first time years ago 😊” She even updated the location tag to “Right at this spot,” making the moment even more specific and sentimental. The location holds special significance for the couple beyond that first “I love you.”

Da Conch Shack is in the same place where Jena and Brooks eventually tied the knot. Their wedding celebration in June 2022 at Amanyara resort in Turks and Caicos was nothing short of spectacular. The multi-day festivities featured custom Nike sneakers for guests, a white-themed beach party, and a performance by rapper Ludacris.

Imago PGA, Golf Herren Masters Tournament – Final Round Apr 9, 2023 Augusta, Georgia, USA Jena Sims, wife of Brooks Koepka not pictured watches from the fourth hole during the final round of The Masters golf tournament. Augusta Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKylexTeradax 20230409_jcd_st3_0102| Courtesy: Imago

For Jena and Brooks, returning to Turks and Caicos clearly brings back beautiful memories. Their love story began at the 2015 Masters Tournament at Augusta National, where they first met in person. “We met at the 2015 Masters,” Sims said in 2018. “We were on Hole 7, which I don’t even remember, but he’s like, ‘Oh, I remember what you were wearing, where we were standing, everything.’ It was cool … We were just friends at that point.”

However, Jena Sims actually made the first move months earlier by sliding into Brooks’ Instagram DMs. Their friendship gradually evolved into romance, and they made their relationship public at the 2017 U.S. Open.

Brooks proposed to Jena on the beach in Jupiter, Florida, in March 2021. Today, the couple shares their lives with their son, Crew, born in July 2023. Throughout their journey, they’ve supported each other through triumphs and heartbreak, including a pregnancy loss they courageously shared in October 2025.

Other golf couples who make us believe in love

Golf has witnessed some truly inspiring love stories beyond Jena and Brooks. Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll’s relationship began when she arranged a police escort after he overslept before his 2012 Ryder Cup tee time. They married in 2017 and recently reconciled after briefly filing for divorce in 2024, proving love can overcome obstacles.

Then there’s Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky, whose decade-long romance started when Paulina’s mother played with Johnson in a pro-am. After nearly nine years of engagement and two sons together, they finally tied the knot in April 2022. Dustin openly admits his priorities shifted after meeting Paulina: “For me, golf was always the most important thing. And now, it’s Paulina and the kids.”

High school sweethearts Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret represent enduring young love. They’ve been together since their teenage years in Texas, married in 2018, and now have two children with a third on the way. Similarly, Scottie Scheffler and Meredith Scudder met as freshmen at Highland Park High School in Dallas. They maintained their relationship through college at rival universities before marrying in 2020.

These couples prove that behind every great golfer stands a supportive partner. Whether it’s supporting charitable causes like Jena’s Pageant of Hope or simply being present through victories and setbacks, these relationships showcase the power of love, loyalty, and partnership in professional sports.