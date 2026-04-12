Brooks Koepka’s Wife Jena Sims Is ‘Praying’ Rory McIlroy Doesn’t ‘Blow It’ at Masters

The 2026 Masters has everyone on the edge of their seats, and apparently, even Brooks Koepka’s household is not entirely neutral. Rory McIlroy sits at the top of the leaderboard heading into Sunday’s final round at Augusta National, and one person in the Koepka camp, his wife, has made her feelings clear.

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Jena Sims, wife of 5x major champion Brooks Koepka, took to Instagram to repost it, captioning it, “Praying Rory doesn’t blow it.”

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Since the McIlroy-Koepka relationship has been marked by rivalries, trolling, and public moments, the simple post was significant. Back in early 2024, after McIlroy made comments on the English Stick to Football podcast suggesting he had been “too judgmental” of LIV Golf players and hinting he could play LIV events under the right format, Sims posted a photo of McIlroy on her Instagram story with four words: “New Year, New Rory.”

At the time, Brooks Koepka himself jumped in and posted the Kermit the Frog meme of him drinking tea in response to McIlroy’s apparent change of heart. That moment added another layer of public theater to the McIlroy-Koepka relationship.

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That friendship, however, is real. McIlroy was among the most vocal supporters when Koepka made his return to the PGA Tour. “I think it’s just an unbelievably great thing that Brooks is coming back,” Rory McIlroy said. “When I heard the news, I was thrilled. Brooks is an unbelievable competitor and somebody that really helps the PGA Tour.”

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The two share more than just five major championships each; they are neighbors in South Florida and have been practice-round partners at Augusta. Koepka, for his part, is currently sitting at T15 at -4 through three rounds, carding a 72-69-71, with 15 birdies and 11 bogeys in the tournament.

Imago 2nd October 2018, The Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland; Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, practice day; Brooks Koepka of the USA and girlfriend Jena Sims during a practice round at the Dunhill Links Championship on The Old Course, St Andrews PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxSWExNORxDENxFINxONLY ActionPlus12067298 DavidxYoung| Credits: Imago

McIlroy is in first place with a score of -11 after rounds of 67, 65, and 73 on the first three days. He has hit 66.7% of greens in regulation and 19 birdies against only 6 bogeys in the tournament. He is averaging 333.8 yards off the tee. But Augusta has a way of reminding people of its history, and Rory McIlroy’s history here is complicated.

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In 2011, he walked into the final round with a four-shot lead and shot an 80. Triple bogey on 10, bogey on 11, double bogey on 12. He finished T15. It remains one of the most referenced collapses in Masters history, which is precisely why Sims’ prayer carries both warmth and an edge.

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What makes Sunday even more compelling is not just where Rory McIlroy stands on the leaderboard. But he has put in deliberate, almost obsessive preparation to ensure he does not leave Augusta with another what-if story.

Inside Rory McIlroy’s mindset heading to R4

Rory McIlroy has been living in Augusta for three weeks before this tournament. He commutes every day to practice his putting, work on his short game, and learn every inch of a course.

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The results of that preparation are clearly shown in his scoring breakdown. Through three rounds, McIlroy has made 19 birdies, ranking him in the top 35% of the field while keeping double bogeys to just one across 54 holes. His bogey rate of 11% sits well below the field average of 19%, which tells you the errors are not piling up.

His mindset heading into Sunday is equally deliberate. “I don’t want to protect the lead. I want to keep playing freely,” McIlroy said.

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The mentality directly addresses the 2011 ghost, where caution and crumbling nerves turned a four-shot lead into a final-round 80. He is also shutting the noise out intentionally.

“I know I have the lead, so I don’t need to constantly look at the scoreboard. My world is my own.”

Of course, entering the exclusive club of only four golfers to defend the Masters title would be a perfect way for him to cap the Augusta journey.