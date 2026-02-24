Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims Opens Up About Devastating Loss She’s ‘Still Healing’ from

PGA, Golf Herren Masters Tournament – Par 3 Contest Apr 10, 2024 Augusta, Georgia, USA Brooks Koepka pulls out his putter on the no. 1 fairway as he heads to the green with his wife, Jena Sims, and son, Crew, during the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club. Augusta Augusta National Golf Club Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMichaelxMadridx 041024_Masters_0200

PGA, Golf Herren Masters Tournament – Par 3 Contest Apr 10, 2024 Augusta, Georgia, USA Brooks Koepka pulls out his putter on the no. 1 fairway as he heads to the green with his wife, Jena Sims, and son, Crew, during the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club. Augusta Augusta National Golf Club Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMichaelxMadridx 041024_Masters_0200

2025 was a tough year for Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims, and not for the reasons most people were watching. Beyond the noise around his career, the couple faced something far more personal: the loss of their baby at 16 weeks, a grief Sims has been navigating openly ever since.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During a recent Instagram Q&A, a follower asked Sims whether she wanted more kids. Her answer was candid and measured. “Really enjoying the one we have at the moment,” she wrote, alongside a photo of herself hugging her two-year-old son, Crew. “Our loss at 16 weeks is still something I am healing from.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a quiet but significant admission, one that made clear this isn’t a chapter she has moved on from.

Sims first went public with the loss in October 2025, sharing a carousel on Instagram that included sonogram images, flowers, and photos of her growing belly.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her caption, she wrote, “At 16 weeks, we learned that our baby’s heart had stopped beating. This is a grief no parent is ever prepared for. We are devastated but remain hopeful to give Crew a sibling one day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

She also took a moment to address the medical professionals who deliver such news.

Sims wrote, “I want to recognize the doctors and nurses who must deliver this kind of heartbreaking news every day. It has to be the hardest part of their job.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago ST. LOUIS, MO – AUGUST 12: Brooks Koepka (USA) is congratulated by his girlfriend, Jena Sims, on the 18th green during the PGA Golf Herren Championship August 12, 2018, at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, MO. (Photo by Tim Spyers/Icon Sportswire) GOLF: AUG 12 PGA – PGA Championship PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon1808120983

What makes Sims’ openness meaningful is that most people process this kind of grief privately, without ever speaking publicly about it. She has spoken before about how these struggles too often happen in silence, and her willingness to keep talking, even months later, is what gives her platform its weight.

Sims and Koepka welcomed their first child, Crew Sims Koepka, in July 2023, six weeks ahead of schedule via emergency C-section. Now two years old and by all accounts keeping his parents on their toes, Crew is clearly a bright spot in what has been a heavy season for the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked how she was doing in the same Q&A, she replied, “I’m really excited for the tournament this week! Work is good, the relationship is great, and the Crew is a veryyy fun age. Lots to be thankful for.”

Grief and gratitude, it turns out, can coexist. “There is no timeline or rulebook for healing,” Sims has said in the past while she broke her abortion. “If I can make one woman feel less lonely by sharing, then I’ve done my job.” By most measures, she already has.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, that’s not the only thing she talked about in that session. Jena Sims gave a glimpse into her personal life.

Sims shares candid snapshots of home life with Brooks Koepka and Crew

Jena Sims’ answers to the Q&A went beyond her grief and offered a glimpse into her daily life with her son, Crew, and husband, Brooks Koepka. She said that her work is steady, her relationship is strong, and Crew is happy, which shows that she is making emotional progress while balancing her responsibilities as a mother, a career, and life on the PGA Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also talked about fun times with her kids, like when she taught Crew to say “Dawgs,” which she called “adorable.” Her response, along with an honest note about not having the energy to scroll through clips, showed how unfiltered she is as a mother. She is always tired and funny, even though she has a busy public schedule.

Another fan interaction showed how Koepka is at home. Sims said, “He’s the best.” “Choose your husbands wisely,” which is a common theme in her posts, shows that she is a hands-on parent. The comment put their relationship in a positive light while she was still dealing with the loss of her pregnancy and the public’s attention.

That help has become public. When Sims was trolled online for a bikini photo, Brooks Koepka stood up for her, pushing back against the mean comments and saying he respected her choices. Their relationship shows clear support for each other through both good and bad times.