Brooks Koepka’s Wife Jena Sims Seemingly Throws Shade at LIV Golf’s Growing Financial Crises

Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka may have moved from LIV Golf, but his wife has just made it clear she still has discernment about the league he left behind.

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Jena liked a post on Instagram from a golf account, @ziregolf, featuring a tweet that read, “Look, was LIV Golf successful? No. Did it bolster the reputation of everybody involved? Also no. But was it fun? Once again, no.” The post was quite straightforward, and it questioned the league’s presence.

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Another big reason for Jena to agree with the post could be that it was overlaid on a photo of Koepka himself, the only elite player to walk away from LIV on his own terms and land back on the PGA Tour. For his wife to endorse that verdict, even silently, is a statement.

The situation has become increasingly critical for LIV as of now. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has officially announced that it will only support the league until the end of the 2026 season. Additionally, what was once rooted in reforming the entire sport is now facing a significant financial crisis. The New Orleans event has already been postponed. Koepka left this messy ordeal five months ago.

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Back on the PGA Tour, Koepka is constantly grinding. In eight starts so far, he has one top 10 and four top 25s and is ranked second on the Tour in strokes gained approach. He sits at 59th in the FedExCup standings and is constantly working his way to qualify for the remaining signature events.

Next week, he tees up at the Myrtle Beach Classic as part of his PGA Championship preparations. The financial penalties are locked in and unavoidable. And through all of this, Brooks Koepka has controlled what he could, and that is his form. The bigger point, however, is that the transition must have been hard. He had been contemplating his future since September 2025, when Jena miscarried their second child, and came to realize that LIV’s predominantly international schedule made it impossible to keep his family around the way he wanted.

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Brooks Koepka and his wife share a warm bond. They first met at Augusta National Golf Club in 2015, when they crossed paths at the seventh hole. What began as a chance encounter blossomed into a relationship, leading to their engagement in 2021 and the birth of their son, Crew. By 2026, she had attended The Masters with Brooks for eleven consecutive years.

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She has also been very open about her support for their family in public. Throughout his career, she has been there. She was at Torrey Pines Golf Course for his PGA Tour comeback in January, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, and Augusta with their son, Crew. She shared on her Instagram that when he returned to the tour, the reception was “100% positive,” with a warm welcome from both the crowd and the gallery.

Sims is not the only one taking stock. As the league now faces its biggest crisis yet, the question for every player still on the LIV roster is the same: what comes next?

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LIV Golf reshuffles its leadership, but the players still have no answers

LIV has revamped its administrative structure. The league is now overseen by new independent investment bankers, Gene Davis and John Zinman, both of whom specialize in corporate restructuring and turnaround management.

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The 13 team captains were briefed about the transition during a call on Tuesday. Players, including Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, and Bryson DeChambeau, have now been formally notified that Saudi funding will cease after this season.

As the PGA Tour imposes strict penalties on returning players, the DP World Tour has emerged as the most feasible alternative for those looking to return to competition.

The uncertainty surrounding the players is quite confusing, especially since the league has confirmed that it will continue operating and has set its sights on 2027. Mexico City has already secured a return to Club de Golf Chapultepec, with the ticket waitlist now open. Reports have also indicated that Adelaide, Hong Kong, Riyadh, and South Africa are part of the league’s stated plans.

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How all these plans will unfold remains extremely unclear and uncertain. LIV Golf was initially expected to change the game forever, is now struggling just to survive this year.