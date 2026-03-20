Brooks Koepka’s Wife Jena Sims Shares Lucky Major Week Ritual She Still Follows

From Tiger Woods wearing red to John Daly parking his RV in Augusta to interact with fans, there are many traditions in golf. But for Brooks Koepka, it is something his wife, Jena Sims, packs for him.

“So many. I still remember exactly what pair of underwear I was wearing when Brooks won his first major. And I still pack it every time there’s a major week,” Jena Sims revealed during an interaction with Birdie Little Secrets.

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The hosts said the little secret could be anything, be it a superstition or something else. And as they heard her answer, they erupted, saying, “That was the best.”

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Brooks Koepka won his first major at the 2017 US Open. It was his second win on the PGA Tour. The American carded rounds of 67-70-68-67 to finish 16-under par 272. He won comfortably with a four-stroke margin over tied runners-up Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama. His last round included 6 birdies and a bogey.

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After that, Koepka has won four other majors, including the 2018 US Open, the 2018 PGA Championship, the 2019 PGA Championship, and the 2023 PGA Championship. Thus, he now has the Open Championship and the Masters left to complete his career grand slam.

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The duo met for the first time at the Masters in 2015. But she had sent a direct message to Brooks Koepka on one of his social media handles. It didn’t work out the first time, as the 5x major champion went back to his then-ex-girlfriend. However, Jena Sims revealed that it was good because he had to get that out of his system.

Two years later, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model met him again, and that’s when things started to heat up. After a long relationship, the couple married in 2022 and have a son, Crew.

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Although the two married in 2022, Jena Sims has supported Brooks Koepka and his golf career for a long time. She has been spotlighted at multiple regular and major PGA Tour events. When Koepka switched sides to play on LIV Golf, Sims was very supportive of his decision. And now that he has returned, she continues to support him and be part of as many of his golf tournaments as possible.

While Jena Sims’ Masters Week tradition could be the most bizarre, she is not the only one to have it.

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Most popular Masters Week traditions

When it comes to major weeks and traditions, no one can forget Tiger Woods coming out wearing red on Sunday. The tradition traces back to his mother’s belief that red symbolizes power and aggression.

Besides the Big Cat’s color ritual, there’s also a strong use of the number 3. Many people and communities believe that the number 3 is lucky. Jack Nicklaus was known to carry three coins in his pocket. He sometimes also used “3” on his golf balls in majors. He believed that the number brought him good fortune.

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Phil Mickelson also has such a tradition associated with his putting. Lefty always marks his ball with a coin placed heads‑up before putting.

Traditions have long been part of golf’s biggest stage, but it’s not just golfers who have these traditions. Brooks Koepka’s wife has proven that WAGs, too, can have them.