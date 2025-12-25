Brooks Koepka’s Wife Jena Sims Shares ‘Major Debate’ at Home Hours After His LIV Exit

Less than 24 hours after Brooks Koepka‘s LIV Golf exit sent shockwaves through the golf world, Jena Sims posted an Instagram poll about an entirely different kind of “Major debate.”

On December 23, 2025, LIV Golf announced that Koepka would depart the league following an amicable and mutual agreement. CEO Scott O’Neil stated, “Brooks is prioritizing the needs of his family and staying closer to home.” The five-time Major champion walked away from his contract with one year still remaining—becoming the first marquee star to voluntarily leave the Saudi-backed league since its 2022 inception.

Then Christmas Eve arrived. Sims offered a window into what was actually happening inside the Koepka household: “Major debate in the Koepka household. Did ‘Santa’ wrap your gifts or were they as is??”

The poll options: “All gifts wrapped” versus “No gifts from Santa wrapped, only parents.”

The irony lands hard. While golf media dissected contract figures and debated a potential PGA Tour return, the Koepka home argued about wrapping paper policy. Analysts warned his departure could trigger a domino effect, destabilizing LIV’s foundation. The external noise reached a fever pitch. Inside their home, the only crisis involved Santa’s gift presentation standards.

But beyond the lighthearted Instagram content lies a far more consequential question: What happens next?

Koepka joined LIV Golf in June 2022 with a contract reportedly worth around $100 million. He won the 2023 PGA Championship during his tenure, adding a fifth Major to a collection that already included two US Opens and two PGA Championships. Yet his 2025 season told a different story. He went winless on the LIV circuit, finished 30th in the individual standings, and missed cuts at the Masters, PGA Championship, and Open Championship. His best Major result came at the US Open—a tie for 12th.

The form has cratered. The ceiling remains elite. And the PGA Tour faces a decision it has delayed for three years.

Current rules mandate a one-year suspension from a player’s last LIV event. Koepka’s final appearance came in August 2025, making August 2026 his earliest eligibility window. But eligibility doesn’t guarantee entry. The Tour has no codified readmission policy for high-profile defectors—only an unwritten rule forged in the emotional heat of 2022’s exodus.

That ambiguity may not survive much longer. Tiger Woods now chairs the Future Competition Committee, redesigning the PGA Tour’s competitive model alongside CEO Brian Rolapp. Their 2027 overhaul operates on product-first logic—strategic acquisition over emotional exile. Woods framed the coming changes bluntly: “There’s going to be some eggs that are spilled and crushed and broken, but I think that in the end we’re going to have a product that is far better than what we have now.”

Readmitting Koepka now wouldn’t signal capitulation. LIV paid for his development; the Tour collects the upside.

Koepka’s departure also leaves a vacancy that extends beyond his own future.

Koepka’s departure also leaves a vacancy that extends beyond roster logistics. He wasn’t just Smash GC’s captain—he was its commercial identity, the face that gave the franchise legitimacy. Now, Talor Gooch inherits that responsibility.

Gooch earned his credentials through performance. He captured three victories during his standout 2023 campaign and claimed the season-long individual title, collecting an $18 million payday in the process. He possesses the résumé to lead. Whether he can replicate Koepka’s gravitational pull remains uncertain.

Yet inside a home likely nestled in Jupiter, Florida, none of that noise penetrates. The Christmas tree stands. The Instagram polls circulate. The “Major debate” rages on.

Brooks Koepka secured his legacy long ago. Five Majors guaranteed that. Now he’s traded one kind of Major for another—and the golf world will spend the next eight months deciding whether to let him back into the old arena.