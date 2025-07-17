Brooks Koepka’s Wife Jena Sims Turns Heads as Interaction With PGA Tour WAGs Is Caught on Camera

The wait is finally over! We’re heading into Day 1 of The Open, the practice rounds are behind us, and now it’s time for the real test. As the event kicked off, the players weren’t the only ones making their way to Scotland; their wives and partners also arrived to show their support during the practice rounds. But this time, one wife stood out from the rest.

It was none other than Jena Sims, wife of LIV golfer Brooks Koepka, who grabbed attention this time. Since arriving in Scotland, Jena has been active on Instagram, treating fans to a stream of behind-the-scenes moments. She shared several stories featuring her and her son as they explored Dunluce Castle, the breathtaking coastal ruins perched right near the sea. It was the sweet mother-son moment that stood out. Capturing a photo of Crew, her son gazing out at the waves, she wrote, “Seeing the world through his eyeballs,” a heartfelt glimpse into her joy of watching her son experience the beauty around him. But that wasn’t the reason she truly stood out this time.

She stood out most for the crew she was rolling with, Presleigh Schultz, Akshay Bhatia’s girlfriend; Juju Chan, Sahith Theegala’s girlfriend; and Layna Finau, Tony Finau’s wife, caught on camera in one R&A video. Together, they formed a lively crew, with Jena right in the mix, laughing, posing, and of course, filming content just a few hours before the first day of the event. Instead of hanging out with the LIV wives, she chose to team up with the PGA Tour WAGs, a head-turning choice, considering the usual tension between the two tours. But she tends to do this a lot.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s clear Jena has built a friendly bond with the PGA Tour wags, but especially Layna Finau; the two were recently spotted together at a spa during the U.S. Open. Xander Schauffele’s wife was also part of the group.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

During the practice rounds, the players were grinding it out on the course, but their wives had a hustle of their own. Brooks Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, was seen making full use of her VIP clubhouse access at Royal Portrush. “Been hustling with the girls today,” she wrote in one of her Instagram stories. So, what’s their hustle? As an Instagram and TikTok personality, Jena never misses a chance to create content wherever she goes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jena Sims Koepka (@jenamsims) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At one point, Brooks Koepka stepped in while Jena was filming a dance reel with the PGA Tour WAGs. As he passed by on his way to the course with the other players, he stopped to kiss his wife. Smiling at him, Jena said, “We might not be done for a while,” clearly enjoying the moment with her crew. Is this yet another sign of a soon-to-be PGA Tour comeback?

Another quiet signal from Koepka’s wife hints a PGA Tour return isn’t far off

Brooks Koepka might be keeping things quiet, but his past comments are hard to ignore. He’s already admitted he misses the competition and wants to do better in the majors. Even though he’s tied to a massive LIV Golf contract, his “we’ll see what happens” line was enough to get people talking. And when Fred Couples openly said that Koepka wants to come back to the PGA Tour, it didn’t sound like just another rumor.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But what’s really keeping the gossip alive is Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims. Every time there’s a big tournament where PGA and LIV golfers share the stage, she’s right there with the PGA wives and girlfriends. She was at The Open in 2024, made a fun hug reel with Alayna Finau at the Masters, appeared in a TikTok at the U.S. Open, and even before that, showed up in photos from a PGA Championship outing in Charlotte. And now, she’s been spotted again at this year’s Open. Her regular presence around the PGA circle says a lot, even if Brooks himself isn’t saying much.

With Day 1 now underway, the focus may be on the scorecards, but it’s just as likely the real talk will come from everything happening off the course, where friendships, reunions, and subtle shifts in alliances are already turning heads.