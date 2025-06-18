Brooks Koepka’s Wife Responds After His Outing With Paulina Gretzky & Dustin Johnson Went Viral

Brooks Koepka is getting back to his old self. After finishing tied for 12th at the U.S. Open, a solid performance that marked a turnaround from his slumps in the first two majors of 2025 and on LIV Golf, Koepka seemed to be celebrating his resurgence in form by cheering on his favorite NHL team, the Florida Panthers. Koepka’s love for the Panthers is well-known, and he’s been spotted at several of their games, including the Stanley Cup finals in 2023 and 2024. This year was no different.

He attended the Stanley Cup finals on Tuesday to watch the Panthers take on the Edmonton Oilers, and he wasn’t alone — Dustin Johnson and his wife, Paulina Gretzky, were cheering alongside him. The Panthers’ dominant win was the perfect backdrop for Koepka’s celebration, with the team securing its second consecutive Stanley Cup title.

As Koepka and Johnson high-fived and cheered, it was clear that the excitement of the game was just as thrilling as the golf course victories they’ve achieved. While the outing did seem fun, everyone was left confused because Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, was nowhere in sight. Now we know why. In her latest Instagram story, Sims responded to the fans wondering where she was during the Panthers game, and she did so with her signature sass.

She shared a video of her, cozied up in her PJs, wine bottle in hand, that she was cracking open with Ginny & Georgia playing in the background on Netflix, as she shared a funny exchange with her followers. “When my husbands asks me if ‘I’m sure’ I don’t want to go to the Panthers game tonight…” she began, before adding a cheeky clarification — “Totally meant singular….. two husbands does sound fun tho! Go P’s!”

With her quick wit and playful tone, Sims gave her fans a glimpse into her relaxing night in, and it seemed like she was having a blast without the Panthers game. And this playfulness in their marriage is the reason why they have a happy and thriving bond with their little boy, Crew, who apparently is not a fan of is parents’ affection for each other.

Jena Sims believes her son, Crew, thinks his mom and dad are ‘gross’

Jena Sims, the wife of Brooks Koepka, shared a heartwarming and hilarious moment from the U.S. Open, where she and their son, Crew, were supporting the golfer. In a post-game Instagram story, Sims shared a photo of herself and Koepka sharing a kiss while Crew sat in his stroller, looking unimpressed. She captioned it with a humorous take on their son’s perspective: “Gross mom and dad!! Ewwww – Crew prob.” The adorable photo showcased a loving family moment, with a dash of humor added by Sims’ imagination of what Crew might be thinking.

Sims and Koepka’s love and respect for each other were evident in the sweet gesture, which came after a challenging period for the golfer. Koepka had been open about his struggles with form, admitting that it had taken a toll on his mood and relationships. “It drove me nuts. It ate at me. I haven’t been happy. It’s been very irritating,” Koepka said, adding that he had to apologize to those close to him, including his wife and son, for his irritability. “I’ve apologized to Rick, Pete, Jeff, Blake, my wife, my son, everybody.”

Despite the roadblocks, their love remains strong, and moments like these showcase the bond they share as a family. With Koepka’s recent form showing signs of improvement, it’s clear that having a supportive family like Sims and Crew by his side makes all the difference — and maybe Crew will get used to the “gross” displays of affection eventually? Maybe.