It is safe to say LIV acted as a safety net for Bryson DeChambeau until it collapsed early this month. But as soon as that happened, the major champ was also forced to find a way to remain competitive. YouTube isn’t going to do that; the PGA Tour will likely ban him for 12 months for coming from an “unauthorized tournament,” so then what? One tour offered a solution.

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As per The Telegraph’s sources, Bryson DeChambeau submitted his membership application to the DP World Tour. The report also says that he did so just hours before the Sunday deadline.

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DeChambeau is now part of the elite Category One bracket, a membership that will grant him guaranteed access to every single tournament on the DP World Tour. That means you can expect to see DeChambeau play plenty of the tour’s tournaments in the following season.

For DeChambeau, this marks an unexpected return to the tour that he played before joining LIV Golf, and where he won the 2019 Dubai Desert Classic.

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The DP World Tour CEO promised he would release a list of new members, the ex-LIV pros, by Tuesday, Nov. 17. He has lived up to the promise, and DeChambeau has been announced as a member. As per Telegraph Sports, the list was also likely to include players like Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, and Sergio Garcia, but only Garcia has been confirmed.

DeChambeau’s arrival isn’t very surprising, especially after his cryptic hint involving an Arnold Palmer reference in a lengthy X post last week.

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The Post That Hinted At DeChambeau’s Next Move

Following LIV’s collapse, DeChambeau bowed down to fate, which was no longer in his hands. In an X post last week, he invoked Arnold Palmer, writing, “Arnold Palmer said no player is bigger than the game, and I want to acknowledge that, along the way, I’ve said some things that didn’t help.”

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“Whatever comes next,” he wrote next, “I’ll approach it with humility and respect for the people who carried this game long before me. …My passion has been to grow this game.”

It was a surprising confession coming from a player who had been showing immense trust in LIV, despite being owed millions.

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Now, that’s one thing that DeChambeau has always insisted on: growing the game. Though YouTube golf isn’t a viable option to keep him competitive, it has given him the opportunity to do exactly that.

DeChambeau, too, believed that would be enough, having gained more than 2 million followers. Earlier this year, he also insisted on the idea, confessing, “That’s [YouTube golf] an incredibly viable option, I’ll tell you that.”

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Although it is not yet known how much time DeChambeau will spend on YouTube now, it is clear the option wasn’t enough. He needed a promising chance, and the DP World Tour needed promising and popular names to draw attention to the tour. It is, technically, a match made in heaven.

Though the tour CEO, Guy Kinnings, made a controversial statement by saying “the growth of the game is not our job,” he did confess, “What we do is try and capture the imagination.” The imagination is hosting “wonderful tournaments” with high-ranked players from around the world.

DeChambeau is a two-time major champ. That’s something.

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On the other hand, both tours are trying to build a better partnership after the PGA Tour put in 60 million pounds, as per The Telegraph, into the European circuit. The constant addition of big names will only strengthen the partnership.

How Did DeChambeau Make It to Category One Anyway?

The Category 1 bracket on the 2027 DP World Tour exempts winners of the Race to Dubai Rankings in 2022-2026, and winners of Major Championships in 2022-2027. DeChambeau, as one likely knows, earned this exemption for his 2024 U.S. Open win.

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This is also the same exemption under which players like Rory McIlroy, Ryan Fox, Jon Rahm, and some other players play on the tour. So, if he plays well, will DeChambeau be eligible to earn the PGA Tour card?

That depends. As of now, both DeChambeau and Rahm are likely going to face suspension from the PGA Tour until next season. Although they won’t be allowed to play on the PGA Tour tournaments, they will likely be eligible to play the co-sanctioned tournaments between the tours. The Genesis Scottish Open is one such tournament, where Reed played early this season despite the PGA Tour ban.

But suppose both of them finish inside the top-10 of the Race to Dubai Rankings next season, they could earn their cards back to the tour as well. Reed did so most recently. Rahm, who already has an exemption through his 2023 Masters victory, is also expected to do so. But DeChambeau… now that’s hard to guess.

Back in August, in an interview with the New York Post, he confessed, “Personally, I’d love to be able to play events on the PGA Tour, too. I think that’s best for golf. I’d love that…”

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But he is also one of the pros who not only sued the PGA Tour but also rejected the tour’s Returning Members Program early this season.

Things have changed since, so it is likely DeChambeau is more open to shifting his stance on the PGA Tour.

DeChambeau’s Next Tournament Is Almost Here

Before this particular update came to light, DeChambeau had already committed to the Nedbank Golf Challenge in an announcement made by him and Gary Player a few days before LIV’s final tournament. The tournament will be conducted in the first week of December.

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Player stated, “The South African crowds loved watching him play earlier this year, and it is wonderful to welcome him back to our incredible country.” McIlroy shares similar feelings.

The two will be expected to play together at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January, alongside Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, among others. Though there’s much friction between the two, McIlroy admitted DeChambeau’s presence could be a big positive.

As reported by The Telegraph, McIlroy stated last week, “I think a name like Bryson DeChambeau and everything he brings with him, good and bad, he brings eyeballs, which is a good thing for tournaments.” And this is certainly true for the tour, where McIlroy is expected to play more if the strength of the field increases.

If anything, now we can pretty much expect things to get exciting on the DP World Tour.