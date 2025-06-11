Bryson DeChambeau Accidentally Helps PGA Tour Rival While Trying to Grow Social Media Presence

A lot of chaos, a lot of yelling. That’s how Bryson DeChambeau‘s latest visit to Oakmont Country Club was. DeChambeau made a trip to the club over the weekend to get in some early practice, and the conditions of the thick, long rough at Oakmont shocked him. In his YouTube video, DeChambeau played all 18 holes to prep for his title defense, and he wasn’t afraid to express his frustration with the course’s notorious rough. “This is the hardest this golf course could ever play right now,” he said, and it’s hard to argue with that.

When faced with a particularly tough lie in the rough, DeChambeau quipped, “It’s complete guesswork out of there.” The most memorable moment from the video came at the par-3 6th hole, where DeChambeau’s tee shot flew over the green and disappeared into the rough. “You’re kidding?” he exclaimed, raising his hands to the skies and yelling, “Where’d the wind go!” But DeChambeau’s struggles with the rough didn’t end there.

He battled his way through the thick grass, and his reactions were priceless. The video showcased DeChambeau’s valiant efforts to tame the course, and you’ll be surprised to know that one PGA Tour pro took inspiration from his video. Speaking at the latest presser at the 2025 US Open Championship, Collin Morikawa revealed that he did some prep work on Oakmont Country Club, watching Bryson DeChambeau’s video and a flyover on Twitter.

“I did watch a little bit of Bryson’s video. I want to say there was another video on Twitter that had, like, a flyover that I watched,” he said. However, he noted that it’s hard to fully prepare for a course just by watching videos, as the actual experience can be completely different.

“When you actually step foot on 1 or you step foot on 17 and 18, your head and how I process a golf course completely change,” he said. Despite this, Morikawa feels like he’s gotten familiar enough with the course to have a solid game plan. “I show up yesterday, I’ve got a game plan, I’ve seen all 18. I feel like this course is weird and memorable… I can go through the holes and say, “This is what I’m going to do,” which is great,” he said.

Morikawa’s strategy seems like he’s trying to balance preparation with instinct, knowing that the course will throw surprises his way, and that is exactly what this PGA Tour pro avoided doing.

Justin Thomas avoided hearing ‘horror stories’ about Oakmont

Oakmont Country Club, widely regarded as one of the toughest courses in the world, and for good reason. The course’s notorious rough has been known to swallow up even the most skilled golfers, and this year’s US Open is shaping up to be no exception.

DeChambeau recently described the course as “the hardest this golf course could ever play right now,” and Dustin Johnson, the 2016 US Open champion, admitted that Oakmont hasn’t gotten any easier to play at. While some golfers are voicing their concerns about the course’s notorious rough, others are embracing the challenge.

Justin Thomas, who knows Oakmont all too well, is hoping the course’s ferocity will psyche out his competitors. “I hope it psyches a lot of players out,” he said with a hint of confidence. “I understand this place is hard. I don’t need to read articles, or I don’t need to hear horror stories. I’ve played it. I know it’s difficult.”

Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele seems to be taking a more optimistic approach, saying, “Maybe I’m just sick and enjoy the challenge. Something about it playing really hard.” Schauffele’s laid-back vibe is infectious, and one can’t help but wonder if his positive attitude will be the key to conquering Oakmont’s brutal layout.

Despite the course’s intimidating reputation, Schauffele and Thomas seem undaunted. With the rough having been trimmed down slightly, some golfers are wondering if it’ll make a difference. Can Schauffele’s positivity and Thomas’s confidence be enough to tame Oakmont’s beastly layout? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!