Bryson DeChambeau Admits to Kai Trump What Can Make Him ‘Cry’ for Hours and It’s Not Golf

Essentials Inside The Story DeChambeau's Space Aspirations

Other Golfers who took Interest in Space

DeChambeau's Views on Mental Health

Bryson DeChambeau, the LIV Golf star and two-time U.S. Open champion, expressed profound emotional longing to experience space travel. Notably, he was attending the recent SpaceX Starship launch. Accompanying him were President Donald Trump, his granddaughter Kai Trump, friend Emma Markin, Sen. Ted Cruz, and others. When interacting with Kai Trump, DeChambeau shared his raw feelings about going to space.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I want to do that so badly. I would literally cry for probably a good couple of hours. Being up there and looking at the earth,” DeChambeau said in a YouTube video uploaded on Emma Markin X Kai channel.

The SpaceX event took place last week in Brownsville, Texas. It aimed at focusing on testing heat shields and rocket configurations for future missions. DeChambeau watched alongside VIPs as the Starship launched successfully but splashed down in the Indian Ocean.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryson DeChambeau’s comments show his enthusiasm to go to space and watch Earth from there. His space enthusiasm likely started last year, when he was attending his first SpaceX launch with a similar crew. He was joined by Donald Trump and Kai Trump back then as well. Later, Bryson DeChambeau shared an Instagram reel about his experience of the launch and wrote, “I’ve never been so inspired #spacex.”

Now that he has developed a liking for space, he wants to go to Mars on a launch and view Earth from space. His wish is identical to that of Katy Perry, who actually did go to space.

Imago PGA, Golf Herren PGA Championship – Third Round May 17, 2025 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Bryson DeChambeau reacts after finishing the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow. Charlotte Quail Hollow North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxDedmonx 20250517_jcd_db2_0306

In April 2025, singer Katy Perry returned from Blue Origin’s all-female NS-31 spaceflight and displayed intense emotion. She knelt to kiss the ground while holding a daisy named after her daughter. And the way she described her experience would make anyone want to go to space and view Earth from there. She said that she was feeling “super connected to love.” She also emphasized how the experience revealed inner capacity for love and the need to surrender to the universe.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not the first time, though, that a golfer has expressed interest in going to space. Space and golf have a long history. Astronaut Alan Shepard was a passionate golfer. He even hit two golf balls on the Moon during NASA’s Apollo 14 mission in 1971 using a smuggled modified 6-iron. Because of the low gravity, the balls traveled far and marked the first extraterrestrial golf.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Besides Bryson DeChambeau, PGA Tour winner Jimmy Walker is also someone who loves the space. In fact, he has a deep passion for astrophotography. He also has a dedicated website for his hobby. Walker is busy playing golf in daylight, but when the sun goes down, he turns to his second passion.

This was not DeChambeau’s first appearance in a Kai Trump YouTube video. He was also part of a video she made for her college project, where the 2x US Open champion discussed mental health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryson DeChambeau’s take on mental health

In a video shared by Kai Trump on YouTube, Bryson DeChambeau discussed enduring PGA Tour heckles after joining LIV Golf. At one point, he even started doubting his skills after 14 straight missed cuts.

“I would say the mental health component is just as important as your skill set,” DeChambeau said.

When he switched to LIV Golf, many fans criticized him for not being loyal to the PGA Tour. The criticism followed at LIV events, too. He even complained about hecklers at LIV Golf UK in July 2025 at JCB Golf & Country Club, telling an official, “I love the banter up there, but they can’t be saying miss it, miss it, miss it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasized that it does not matter whether a golfer is playing really well or poorly; mental health is always a factor for someone in the spotlight.

Kai Trump agreed with his views. However, DeChambeau had found a way to train his brain for all the challenges to come. In 2019, the LIV golfer trained his brain using an EEG sensor while watching action-adventure movies. He tried to stay calm during stressful scenes like action or adventure. If his brain didn’t stay calm, he would train further.

Bryson DeChambeau’s candid comments at the SpaceX launch revealed a side of him that extends far beyond professional golf. This personality of his is shaped by curiosity, emotion, and a desire to see Earth from a completely different vantage point.