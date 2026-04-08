Bryson DeChambeau & Kevin Hart Accused of ‘Ruining’ Masters With Controversial Augusta National Move

The fairways at Augusta National are known for tradition, one of them being the Masters Par-3 Contest. This tradition is all about family. However, Bryson DeChambeau brought Kevin Hart to caddie for him instead of a family member. And it didn’t sit well with online golf fans.

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The news gained traction after a post from Golf.com on X showed Hart receiving a lesson from DeChambeau on the range.

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“Kevin Hart is currently getting a golf lesson from Bryson DeChambeau on the range at Augusta National. 😂,” the post read.

The Masters Par-3 Contest is a cherished, lighthearted tradition. Augusta National hosts it annually on the Wednesday before the main tournament. Professionals, along with their family members, play on a nine-hole, par-27 course designed in 1958 by George Cobb and Clifford Roberts. Debuting in 1960, the tradition sets a fun tone ahead of the intense competition.

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There’s also a famous curse about the contest. No Par-3 winner has ever gone on to win the Masters the same year. This streak has spanned across all 66 contests and fueled the “Par-3” curse lore.

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If not family members, professionals often bring along their girlfriends. For instance, Wyndham Clark brought his long-time girlfriend, Alicia Bogdanski, and even scored a hole-in-one. He did the same last year, too. Bryson DeChambeau, however, took it a step further by inviting Kevin Hart to caddie for him.

The duo’s appearance stems from their prior collaboration in Bryson DeChambeau’s “Caddie Talk” YouTube series. The video amassed over 3.6 million views in 6 months. It became one of the most viewed videos on the American professional’s YouTube channel because of the entertainment factor.

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Hart’s humorous side was on full display in the video. Thus, the LIV golfer might have thought to bring the same energy to the 2026 Masters Par-3 Contest. While some fans enjoyed the crossover moment, others saw it as a step too far for an event steeped in tradition.

Fans slam Bryson DeChambeau as tradition debate intensifies

As online fans saw the American professional playing with Hart, they took to social media to show their frustration. The backlash toward Bryson DeChambeau wasn’t just loud. It reflected a deeper frustration simmering among sections of the golf audience.

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One fan didn’t hold back, writing, “Leave the internet personalities at home. I think I speak for EVERYONE when I say Bryson DeChambeau is ruining the prestige of the Masters tournament.” As noted earlier, the Masters Par-3 Contest for many professionals and fans alike is about tradition and family. Therefore, many patrons saw it as a disrespect to this tradition. For several fans, the Masters remains one of the last untouched stages in professional golf where spectacle takes a backseat to heritage.

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Some comments tied their frustration directly to DeChambeau’s association with LIV Golf. “Another horrible effect of Bryson DeChambeau on golf. Please kick all the LIV guys out of The Majors already,” a user wrote. Some people see his scientific approach to golf as something bad.

The 2x major champion bulks up for power, follows a single-plane swing, and has a data-driven approach. Many think that this takes away the artistry from golf. His association with LIV Golf further intensified the scrutiny on his non-traditional approach. And the same reflected on that comment.

There was also a sense that DeChambeau had undone recent efforts to rebuild his public image. “Any goodwill Bryson has earned over the past years has just been flung out of the window for bringing Kevin Hart to the Masters,” one fan wrote. His move to the Saudi-backed league for a reported $125 million contract tarnished his public image significantly,

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However, he still managed to earn some goodwill in recent years because of his YouTube move and consistent performance. Fans praised his post-LIV resilience, as he was one of the very few LIV golfers who maintained their major performance or improved. His 2024 US Open victory over Rory McIlroy even earned him the label of “People’s Champion.” He also posted an impressive T5 finish at the 2025 Masters. All this helped him earn some goodwill, which, according to the fan, is now gone because of this controversial move.

One user even went on to say that Augusta National will surely have a word with DeChambeau and Hart. “Augusta will have a word from him on this lol. It’s kinda cool he’s caddying for him in the par 3, you can have anyone caddie for you. Him using the tournament practice facility is probably beyond what they’d like,” the user wrote.

The comment is a reminder that there is no rule requiring professionals to bring family members to caddie for them at the Masters Par-3 contest. It has just become a norm since most pros bring their wives and small children to play and have fun along with them. For instance, JJ Spaun’s daughter, Emerson Lili; Sergio Garcia’s son, Enzo Garcia; Jon Rahm’s daughter, Alaia; Scottie Scheffler’s son, Bennet; and many more cute children have flooded Augusta National for the Masters Par-3 Contest.

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However, there’s no strict rule to bring only family members. In fact, Bryson DeChambeau is not the only one to bring celebrities. Akshay Bhatia also asked NFL offensive lineman Jason Kelce to hold his bag. But even if one ignores the fact that Bryson DeChambeau invited Kevin Hart to caddie for him, the fan says that using Augusta National as a practice facility, and that too during the Masters, is something Augusta National Golf Club won’t like.

While most users showed frustration with lengthy comments, some users required a single word. “Embarrassing,” one user wrote. The single word reflects how unique and controversial Bryson DeChambeau’s move is.

Together, these responses show that the criticism extends beyond a single moment. It taps into larger concerns about identity, tradition, and how far the sport should go in blending entertainment with one of its most historic tournaments.