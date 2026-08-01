Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy Were This Close to a 1-v-1 Match

Bryson DeChambeau handed his fans the power to decide his fate on his latest YouTube challenge, and they picked a shot at Rory McIlroy. DeChambeau had one hour to clear three escalating tests: sink a 10-foot putt, chip one in, then land a hole-in-one from 55 yards off a floating barge. Miss the deadline, and he’d have to do whatever the top comment demanded. Fans didn’t hesitate: they wanted a 1-v-1 showdown against McIlroy.

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What followed was a bizarre mix of nerves, moving targets, floating greens, plenty of yelling at a golf ball, and one shot that kept a certain Rory-shaped subplot from becoming reality, at least for now.

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“This thing is moving, by the way. Have to make a hole in one here in 54 minutes. Come on! Gosh! This is so weird with it moving. Oh goodness, this is going to be tougher than I thought. It’s a good thing I got over here in like 6 minutes. Plenty of time. Oh my gosh, I’ve got to think now,” Bryson DeChambeau is saying in the YouTube Short he uploaded on July 28, 2026.

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“Okay, I think that could go in. GO! Oh my gosh! Dude, this is way more difficult than it looks with this thing moving. Go! I’m- why am I moving? Why? Stop. Oh, that might do it. Dude, just go in. Go! Oh my gosh! Why do I feel like this is going in? Uh-oh. Go in. Go in. Let’s go. Oh, thank goodness. I did that in 15 minutes. That was way too easy.”

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If DeChambeau had missed, he’d have owed fans a Rory rematch, and that wasn’t some random request. McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler teamed up specifically to beat DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka at the 2024 Showdown exhibition, months after DeChambeau beat him at the US Open. DeChambeau’s response afterward, that McIlroy “kinda did it to himself” at Pinehurst, apparently still stings. Add last month’s fescue penalty at Royal Birkdale, and fans had every reason to want round two settled on camera.

DeChambeau and McIlroy’s bittersweet relationship makes the situation particularly amusing. Just over a week before the video, the Northern Irishman made it pretty clear where he stood with the American.

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Their relationship wasn’t always this tense. Back in 2021, with DeChambeau catching heat from galleries and locked in his public feud with Brooks Koepka, McIlroy stuck up for him, saying he believed DeChambeau was a nice guy deep down.

That feels like a lifetime ago now.

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Then came LIV Golf, and the two-time major winner joined it. Since McIlroy was the most outspoken critic of the rebel league, the temperature of their relationship began to change. Later, in 2024, the LIV golfer defeated McIlroy at the US Open. The Northern Irishman was so angry that he skipped his post-round media obligations and stepped away from golf for about a month.

Their beef intensified at the 2025 Masters. The two were paired together in the final round. However, DeChambeau revealed that the Northern Irishman didn’t speak to him throughout the round. He later clarified that McIlroy was just focused and that he didn’t mean to insult the American.

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Yet weeks later at The Open 2026, McIlroy made his stance unmistakable after DeChambeau, the two-time US Open winner, was hit with a two-shot penalty for improving the lie of his shot and argued the call with officials for hours. When asked about it, Rory McIlroy said that Bryson DeChambeau was “performative” and argued just to grab attention. He even went on to say, “I’m not particularly fond of him.”

The stunt fits a pattern. DeChambeau built his channel on fan-driven stakes, most notably his daily hole-in-one attempts over his own mansion until he finally converted on his 134th try, and he’s credited that comment-section engagement for the channel’s growth. Critics like Brandel Chamblee argue it’s pulling focus from major championship golf given his missed cuts this season, but the format keeps working: handing fans the stakes is what turned this practice-green drill into a bigger story than the shot itself.

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This isn’t the first time, though, that the American professional has challenged PGA Tour professionals.

Bryson DeChambeau dared Tiger Woods to a team match

While showing support for LIV Golf, DeChambeau has repeatedly said that he is all in for team golf. He once pitched an idea of LIV Golf teams going up against TGL teams, especially Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links GC.

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“How about the Crushers go up against Jupiter Links in an 18-hole match, 4-v-4 stroke play? We can just call them out right now and say, Let’s go. Let’s do it,” DeChambeau said at LIV Golf South Africa. “Right here, why not? You guys would love to go up against them, right? Why not? That would be fun. Show them who’s the best, who’s the best team in the world, or any of them. LA, it doesn’t matter. We’d go up against them. Jon Rahm’s team, we’d all go up against them. How great would that be for golf, too, by the way?”

If nothing else, this would have been a real treat for golf fans. TGL teams are composed of PGA Tour professionals. So, in a way, this would have been like LIV Golf vs. the PGA Tour.

Neither challenge actually happened. Woods’ team stayed quiet on the Crushers callout, and DeChambeau made sure the Rory rematch never got past the practice green. That’s twice now the two feuds have stayed theoretical. But McIlroy’s Irish Open invite is still sitting there, and DeChambeau hasn’t said no. If this rivalry is going anywhere beyond YouTube shorts and press conference jabs, that’s probably where it starts.