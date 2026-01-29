Bryson DeChambeau Announces Career Move After $500M Demand Put LIV Golf in Worrying Spot

Bryson DeChambeau has placed LIV Golf in an uncomfortable spot, and he knows it. A reported $500 million figure has been swirling around negotiations. The golf realm has thus been waiting eagerly for an update on DeChambeau’s next move, as it indeed could reshape the league’s future. Moreover, the PGA Tour has kept a way open for the two-time major champion to make a return with the Returning Member Program. Amid all the noise, DeChambeau has cleared the air regarding his final career decision for this season.
Golf page, Flushing it Golf recently revealed a major update on the same. Confirming his participation in the LIV Golf League season opener in Riyadh, DeChambeau has stated that he is not walking away just yet. Furthermore, the American reiterated his commitment to fulfilling his current contract through 2026 as captain of Crushers GC. LIV Golf’s CEO has showered praises on DeChambeau, calling him a “generational talent” and the sport’s biggest star.
During a preseason news conference earlier this month, DeChambeau had already stated how he “is excited about this year”. As he looks to fulfil his contract, he would be completing his 5th year as a LIV golfer. Although the actual figure of his contract with LIV for 2026 has not been announced, reports reveal that it would definitely be way more than $100 million. Adding to that, he has pocketed an extra $47 million from combined team and individual results across four seasons on the tour.
Bryson DeChambeau has confirmed again that he will be playing in Riyadh for the LIV Golf League season opener next week. He also will be fulfilling his contract obligations for the 2026 season as captain of Crushers GC. pic.twitter.com/Huw1X1r4MC
— Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) January 29, 2026
With Bryson DeChambeau’s value seeing the rise, his leverage has only strengthened at a moment when LIV can ill afford uncertainty. More so because of the critical timing. Koepka’s departure and his reinstatement to the PGA Tour already came as a major jolt to the Saudi-backed league. Now, Patrick Reed’s decision to quit the league has only added to the pressure. Reed has already announced plans to play on the DP World Tour through 2026.
Alongside that, Reed has fixed his sights on returning to the PGA as a past champion member. Although the Returning Member Program keeps its avenue open till 2 February, Reed unfortunately doesn’t meet the standards. However, he can make his return to play as a PGA Tour member from August 2026.
Now, as the golfers are busy navigating their way between the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf, Bryson DeChambeau, although he has raised his stakes in both grounds, is considering a completely feasible third route.
Bryson DeChambeau hints at alternate career plan amid YouTube rise
In the recent past, Bryson DeChambeau has risen significantly as a content creator in YouTube alongside being a phenomenal golfer. Recently, while having a conversation with Front Office Sports’ David Rumsey, DeChambeau opened up about the alternate career plan that has been brewing in his mind. Although speculations were high regarding his career, he stated that he has the option of just appearing in the Masters while continuing to make content on YouTube.
The golfer turned YouTuber shared, “That’s an incredibly viable option, I’ll tell you that. During the course record series and playing Break 50, it does keep me quite dialed in for tournament golf. That’s why I do it right before competition.”
As of early 2026, he boasts over 2.5 million subscribers. He initially jumped into the social media game by sharing his unique approach to the sport. However, soon he began producing content that managed to grab the attention of the masses. Now, as he confirms his decision to continue this season as the captain of LIV Golf’s Crushers GC, he has not yet extended his contract under the PIF-funded league.
