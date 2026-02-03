Bryson DeChambeau Announces Special Collab With Carlos Alcaraz After His Career Grand Slam

Carlos Alcaraz just completed his career Grand Slam, and Bryson DeChambeau has uploaded a congratulatory X post for him. But it’s more than just a standard congratulatory message; it’s like a teaser hiding in plain sight. While the golf star praised a historic tennis milestone, a short line at the end sent fans into speculation. Whatever DeChambeau is hinting at, it looks set to blend championship energy with a very different kind of challenge.

“One of a kind stuff. 7 majors, a Career Grand Slam, and World No. 1 at 22 years old… doesn’t even feel like a real sentence. Congrats brother. Keep going. P.S. can’t wait for y’all to see our Break 50… Season 3 is gonna be unreal,” the LIV golfer wrote in his X post.

Carlos Alcaraz won his first Australian Open on Sunday, February 1, 2026, by defeating the legendary Novak Djokovic. He won with sets of 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 to complete his career Grand Slam. After a shaky first set, the Spaniard dominated the next two and held off a Djokovic fightback in the last one. This win made him the youngest man in history to achieve the feat at 22 years and 272 days.

Bryson DeChambeau congratulated Alcaraz for his 7th major win. His 7 majors include the US Open 2022 and 2025, Wimbledon 2023 and 2024, Roland Garros 2024 and 2025, and the 2026 Australian Open. The win also cemented his standing as World No. 1. Truly one-of-a-kind stuff.

The last sentence of the tweet hinted at a Break 50 collaboration between the two celebrity athletes. And from how the American has framed it, it seems like the two have already filmed the video. However, it is not out yet. Moreover, he also mentioned “Season 3,” which means that it is not a one-off special episode. This hints at other possible sports crossover episodes.

Alcaraz loves to play golf, and he has already played with elites like Sergio Garcia.

“I started to play at the beginning of 2020. I just love playing,” said Alcaraz. “I used to go to hit some balls in the driving range when I was really, really young. I liked it, but since 2020, I just started to play more, to go on the course, to play some holes. I just fell in love with golf.”

The 22-year-old even said that he envies Roger Federer’s golf game at the 2026 Australian Open. After his win against Yannick Hanfmann, he said that Federer’s golf is as beautiful as his tennis. This adds to the excitement of Alcaraz and Bryson DeChambeau playing together in a Break 50 episode.

Break 50 is the American professional’s YouTube golf challenge series. Notably, he teams up with a guest in a two‑person scramble from the forward tees, trying to shoot under 50 for 18 holes. Episodes typically run around 50 to 60 minutes and are fast‑paced. It has become a sort of crossover hub between pro golf, YouTube, and other sports.​ The format piles on scoring pressure from the opening hole, which tends to produce animated reactions and “viral” moments.

Alcaraz isn’t the first one to feature in these videos. As Bryson DeChambeau hinted at in his X post, he has already completed two seasons. These two seasons featured multiple athletes and other celebrities.

Other guests who have featured in Bryson DeChambeau’s Break 50 series

The 2x major winner’s Break 50 YouTube episodes have become a sports crossover hub. They started with featuring fellow golfers, and have moved on to the NFL, NBA, and now even tennis.

Season 1 kicked off in 2024 with golf YouTuber Garrett Clark and then built momentum through collaborations with Grant Horvat, Paige Spiranac, John Daly, and others. Some of the other fellow golfers he has made videos with include Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia. However, the highlight of Season 1 was the finale, featuring NFL legend Tom Brady. Bryson DeChambeau called it one of his favorite episodes, not just because it was a finale but because of Brady’s golf performance and the time the two had spent on the course.

Across late 2024, the series averaged over 5 million views per episode. The last five had more than 26 million views combined and thousands of comments. However, Season 2 took the series to the next level. He started inviting more celebrities, including Adam Sandler, Kevin Hart, Donald Trump, Matthew Stafford, and Tony Romo.

One of the most recent episodes, from October, even featured NBA star Stephen Curry. Curry even outdrove Bryson DeChambeau at times. In fact, his clutch putting and renowned ball‑striking made him one of the most requested guests in the Break 50 series.

With Break 50 growing into a major crossover stage for athletes and celebrities, Bryson DeChambeau collaborating with a reigning tennis superstar would mark another step in the series’ expansion beyond golf.