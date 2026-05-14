Bryson DeChambeau Becomes Butt of the Joke as Fans Mock His Unusual Outfit at PGA Championship

At the 2026 PGA Championship, most players are dressed for a cool May morning but Bryson DeChambeau looked prepared for something else entirely. Maybe NFL sideline or dog walking quest!

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The two-time U.S. Open champion walked into the venue wearing a floor-length black puffer jacket, hands buried in his pockets. He looked more ready for an NFL sideline in January than the opening round of a major championship.

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“Bryson is dressed like he’s taking the dog out at 6 a.m. in a mid-February snowstorm,” someone wrote, describing his looks.

Cameron Jourdan of the PGA Championship’s own broadcast team posted a clip.

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For the opening round, temperature is expected at 53 degrees Fahrenheit, feeling like 51, with light rain expected throughout the day. For most of the field, it was standard spring golf weather, not for DeChambeau.

He is a longtime Texas resident who played college golf at Southern Methodist University and lives in the Grapevine area, the internet decided it apparently qualified as an emergency.

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The timing of the viral moment added another layer to the reaction. DeChambeau has finished runner-up at the PGA Championship two years in a row, in 2024 and 2025, but he has never won it. He also missed the cut at the Masters in April, adding to two missed cuts in his last three major starts.

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DeChambeau also skipped the pre-tournament press conference at Aronimink, saying nothing publicly while the questions about his future, LIV Golf, losses at Saudis, and funding after 2026 grew louder.

He has also spoken openly in the past about preferring firmer course setups, believing softer and wetter conditions limit some of his advantages off the tee. That conversation resurfaced again as rainy weather moved into the championship week.

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“I’ve played there before. I like it. I played it when it rained, but I want to see it in firm conditions, though,” he said.

Still, by Thursday morning, most of the golf world seemed less interested in swing theory and more focused on one question: How cold did Bryson think it actually was?

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Golf fans did not hold back on Bryon DeChambeau’s look

One fan summed up the viral moment by writing, “Or he’s climbing Mount Everest.”

The oversized jacket immediately drew comparisons to expedition gear, with many joking that Bryson DeChambeau looked more prepared for a summit attempt than a morning tee time. The reactions became even funnier to fans because temperatures were expected to rise into the low 60s later in the day.

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Another fan wrote, “Nothing to see here. Just a Dallas guy when it’s below 60.”

DeChambeau has lived in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for years and is currently based in Grapevine, Texas.

In Texas, anything below 60 degrees Fahrenheit can feel unusually cold. Most players arrived wearing standard rain gear. DeChambeau showed up in something much closer to a sleeping bag.

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The jacket’s branding also caught attention, leading one fan to joke, “Most important Reebok athlete since Iverson.”

Fans quickly noticed the large Reebok logo on the coat. DeChambeau signed a long-term partnership with Reebok in December 2024, becoming the face of the brand’s return to performance golf. Reebok also sponsors his Crushers GC team, making the viral walk into the venue feel, intentionally or not, like a perfect brand moment.

Some reactions also turned toward LIV Golf, with one user posting, “When your home is in Saudi Arabia to help them launder their image…”

DeChambeau joined LIV Golf in 2022 and has since become one of the league’s most recognizable faces. Questions surrounding the long-term future of LIV and its funding continue to follow many of its top players, keeping DeChambeau tied to broader conversations beyond golf itself.

Another fan took aim at the weather reaction itself, writing, “Don’t know what it’s like to live in Dallas, but walking from a parking lot to a locker room at 53° wearing a bigger coat than I would wear in -20° to blow snow is irrefutably soft.”

Others even used the moment to revisit the PGA Championship calendar. One fan wrote, “Number 1 reason why the PGA should be in August.”

The PGA Championship was traditionally played in August before moving to May in 2019. That shift brought more unpredictable spring conditions into play, especially at northeastern venues where mornings can begin in the low 50s before warming up later in the afternoon.