Bryson DeChambeau Blames Brooks Koepka’s Exit for Contract Complications Ahead of 2026 LIV Season

Brooks Koepka‘s departure from LIV Golf has naturally intensified speculations about more such high-profile exits. A name that most golf fans would like to hear next is undoubtedly Bryson DeChambeau. As LIV’s most visible star, the Mad Scientist, has remained loyal to the breakaway league. However, his frenemy’s exit brings certain complications to the internal equation. This doesn’t bode well for him, especially when he approaches a potential contract renewal.

“You know, it’s a scenario that is very unique,” DeChambeau told Flushing It Golf on December 27. “With Brooks leaving, it definitely throws in some unique things.”

DeChambeau’s response is an admission that his potential extension in the league is no longer smooth and straightforward. In fact, he sounded non-committal to the idea of a finalization before LIV’s 2026 season opener in Riyadh.

“I don’t know about before Riyadh, there’s a lot of things to go through..,” DeChambeau shares. “I’ve said…I want to grow team golf across the globe. But it has to be right. And there’s a lot of things that have to be done in order for it to be right, you know?”

For DeChambeau, the time to wait for “the right” might be risky. He is currently entering the final phase of his original LIV contract. Back then, the reportedly $125 M deal caused a massive ruckus. Players were poached left and right, and DeChambeau, along with Koepka, was a shocking name. But the landscape has since then shifted.

With huge incurring losses, the Saudi-backed league has conveniently rolled back its eye-watering signing bonuses. Now players have to earn money through their performances at the events, just as it is done on the PGA Tour side. What this means is that if DeChambeau agrees to renew his contract, he wouldn’t be paid a bonus like the last time. The simplest example of this is Dustin Johnson.

Similar to Bryson DeChambeau, Johnson’s contract also expires in 2026. But instead of contemplating his options, Johnson renewed his contract – a multi-year deal worth over $100 M. Although the amount sounds big, it is notably smaller than what was offered in 2022-2023.

Such changes matter for DeChambeau. Not just money-wise, but also for his stable future. As captain and equity holder of Crushers GC, his earnings also come from LIV’s commercial viability. This includes sponsorships, branding, and audience growth. The league was already struggling in these aspects, and Koepka’s exit further unsecures the ecosystem.

Despite such major uncertainty, Bryson DeChambeau held hope.

“Things have got to change. Things have got to improve,” the golfer says before affirming his unwavering belief in LIV’s new CEO, Scott O’Neil. “Scott’s done a fabulous job with the year that he’s had. And I think this year’s going to be even better.”

O’Neil, who replaces Greg Norman, is redoing the entire LIV philosophy. His focus has been more on operational stability, new branding, and global expansion, in countries like Korea, the UK, Africa, and so on. He has been trying to sign more mega-stars, but the deals haven’t been able to come to fruition.

At the same time, there are structural changes as well. LIV’s shift to 72 holes was a paramount decision. This was the issue that caused a major rift between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed league. All of this is done to gain the OWGR approval, which is crucial for players like Bryson DeChambeau who look forward to competing in Majors.

“I don’t run this thing at all,” DeChambeau emphasizes in the end. “I sometimes wish I had more say…Ultimately, I just go play golf… And we’ll see what the year has in store for us.”

As LIV heads into 2026, with so many unexpected changes, DeChambeau’s future appears more conditional than assured.

Bryson DeChambeau’s leverage without a blank cheque

Bryson DeChambeau is now entering the most pivotal negotiations of his LIV career. He does hold undeniable leverage, but far less freedom.

On the surface, he is LIV’s most complete asset. He finished third in the 2025 standings. Further, he took his Crushers GC to a runner-up finish at the Team Championship. But that’s not all. Off the course, he runs one of golf’s biggest YouTube channels with more than 2.5 M subscribers. So it’s unlikely that LIV would let DeChambeau go. Hence, there can be several outcomes.

Of course, LIV will offer Bryson DeChambeau a multi-year extension (likely spanning over 3-4 years). This would be added to the performance bonuses if he receives any, and his Crushers GC success. Moreover, if the OWGR is approved, DeChambeau’s value will increase.

If not this, then LIV might offer a rather shorter extension, somewhere around 1-2 years. The more profit the league gains, the more money will fill DeChambeau’s pockets. And last but not least, the scenario of DeChambeau going back to the PGA Tour.

If the OWGR request is denied, and the Crushers GC fails to secure commercial partners, DeChambeau might face a dilemma of leaving the league. But that is the least likely outcome.