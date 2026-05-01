Bryson DeChambeau Breaks Silence on LIV Golf Future as PIF Cuts Funding

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund launched LIV Golf with a massive investment and a bold vision, pouring more than $5 billion into the league since it began in 2022 to shake up professional golf. Now that the PIF has said it will stop funding after the 2026 season, everyone is wondering the same thing in locker rooms and contract talks: who will step up when the money is gone? For Bryson DeChambeau, he always knew his answer.

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“It’s completely untrue. I’m working as hard as I can to find a solution,” confirmed DeChambeau.

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There were reports that DeChambeau and his team were looking for sponsors to leave LIV Golf. This led to speculation that he was preparing to exit. DeChambeau responded to these claims after LIV Mexico City, making it clear he is not planning to leave. His contract with LIV runs until 2026 and is not extended beyond that, but he is not using this as a reason to walk away. Instead, he sees the uncertainty as something to address.

On April 7, just before Augusta, DeChambeau’s company, ANU Golf, acquired Sportsbox AI, an AI swing-analysis platform, for an eight-figure sum. This is not the action of someone preparing to leave. The move shows his commitment to building within the league.

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“I’m committed to making team golf work in the best way possible. I think there’s a place for it in the ecosystem, and I want to continue to grow the game across the world. That’s always been our mission, and it’s never been more true than now.”

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DeChambeau is not defending LIV Golf against the PGA Tour. He is making the case for team golf as a format that should have a place in professional golf. He believes it can stand on its own and survive commercially. For him, this is personal. He named Michael LaSasso, Caleb Surratt, Josele Ballester, and David Puig, and said it is the duty of the league’s first players to look after those who came after.

“We’re building a bunch of junior golf events right now, and each team is looking to build junior golf academies. That’s something that we’ve been working on for almost three or four months now.”

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The junior academies are proof of that obligation. DeChambeau and his team have spent months working on them before anyone asked questions. He is not waiting for answers about LIV’s future after 2026. He is already investing in what comes next.

“We’re looking to host an event here coming up, probably in the next, I’d say, couple of months, because we want to do something special by the Team Championship. There’s definitely some really cool things in the works.”

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That commitment needs a real foundation. The league DeChambeau supports has been building quietly, out of the spotlight.

LIV Golf’s commercial foundation gives DeChambeau’s commitment something to stand on

While most headlines have focused on PIF’s exit, the numbers show a different story. LIV has increased its league sponsors from 11 to 20, and team sponsors from 9 to 50, with multi-year partnerships now worth over $500 million. Ticket sales have jumped more than 130% compared to last year. By 2026, ten of the league’s 13 franchises and four events are expected to turn a profit.

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The league has hired Citi’s Global Sports Advisory to explore selling limited partnerships in two franchises, treating the teams as independent investments rather than just expenses covered by a single main backer. An independent board, led by Gene Davis from Pirinate Consulting and Jon Zinman from JZ Advisors, is now in charge of finding long-term capital partners.

LIV is working toward a model that is diverse, has many partners, and can support itself financially. This approach gives real support to DeChambeau’s confidence in the league. The business case he believes in is stronger than the crisis stories suggest.