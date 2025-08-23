Bryson DeChambeau Breaks Silence on Tensions With Brooks Koepka as LIV Golf Season Wraps Up

At times, the smartest response to pointed words is to brush them off simply. That seems to be the route Bryson DeChambeau has taken after his so-called “truce” with long-time rival Brooks Koepka fizzled out before the semifinals of the LIV Team Championship in Michigan.

Addressing the noise around his team selection for Crushers GC with Koepka’s Smash GC, DeChambeau explained his thought process in the post-match press conference. “Talor’s playing some good golf, really good golf, and I felt like Baan would be great for Brooks today. Look, I could have gone up against him. Brooks is a great fighter, and I would have loved to have played against him, but I felt like, from a matchup perspective, Talor was going to be a more difficult force today.“

DeChambeau isn’t wrong. Talor Gooch has had a resurgence in the second half of this season. After missing out on majors and struggling to find a rhythm early now, he now sits at number 6 on the standings, while Koepka lags at No. 31. Now although, LIV fans would have loved to see the rival duo locking horns with each other, DeChambeau’s strategic selection was done by keeping in mind the result of the match — which is to win. And that is exactly what happened, Crushers GC defeated Smash GC in a nail-biting 2-1 battle and have now advanced to the finals. Choosing Gooch turned out to be a good decision, as DeChambeau defeated him in his singles match.



Their individual match was tight, as both of them were locked in step all afternoon. By the time they reached the 18th tee, the match was all square. With everything riding on the final hole, DeChambeau delivered under pressure by draining an 8-foot birdie putt to seal the victory.

Giving a glimpse of his battle with Talor Gooch, DeChambeau was all praises, “He shot 6-under today. I shot 7 and barely scraped by on the last to clip him. He’s a grinder and a fighter, and I know he’s a battler. Hat’s off to Gooch for his play. It’s tough to play against him. He’s a great wedger, a great putter. I was scared all day for sure.”

His response comes a day after his long-time rival/frenemy, Brooks Koepka, fired at him for his lineup selection.

This is a developing story…