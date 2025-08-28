Bryson DeChambeau Called Out for Tricking Fans With False Claim: ‘Disappointed Yet Again’

When “Mad Scientist” Bryson DeChambeau started this new ShotCup Challenge, fans were all in. The two-time major is no stranger to headline-grabbing experiments, and this seemed rather easier than the last one. A tiny red cup is placed on the second floor of his, and DeChambeau has been attempting to shoot a ping pong ball into it. On paper, the task might look easy, but it turns out it’s almost absurd and impossible.

DeChambeau started the first day with 10 balls and failed successfully. More trials followed — with 20 balls on day 2, 30 on day 3, and 40 on day 4. Yet, despite more than 100 total tries, the elevated target has remained untouched. A frustrated DeChambeau said on Instagram, “I s*ck.” But it’s not his failures, but his day 4 video that has all of a sudden created a new storm. Posting the clip with the caption “I did it – Day 4“, DeChambeau teased that the impossible had finally been conquered. Turns out, it was just clickbait.

The video shows DeChambeau taking multiple attempts to achieve the goal. At times, the ball touched the “zone” of the cup, which means his team would give away $100 to any random fan. But all in all, the “Mad Scientist” failed in his pursuit for the fourth day, too. It’s not the impossibility of the challenge that makes it interesting or even the random $100 bills he will throw around; the stakes are high, actually, for some other reason. You see, if DeChambeau can land the ball in that tiny rimmed plastic cup, he will give away a $325,000 yellow Bentley Continental GT to any random fan! The video is most probably in a collaboration with fantasy sports brand Underdog, as the name of the brand is boldly written on that eye-popping, yellow Grand Tourer. Really, he is a “Mad Scientist.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Of course, viral stunts are nothing new for DeChambeau. He has built an entire brand around wild challenges, high-stakes giveaways, and collaborations that blur the line between sport and entertainment. His YouTube series “Break 50” has paired him with everyone from Donald Trump to Phil Mickelson — the entities contesting in a race to finish a par-72 course in under 50 strokes. He’s also tackled course record attempts, goofy side-games, and even joined forces with Dude Perfect for trick-shot experiments using various sports equipment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Earlier this year, DeChambeau gave one fan seven hours to make a hole-in-one for $100,000. Shockingly, the fan pulled it off in just five swings. The video racked up more than 1.5 million views! His most famous challenge was the hole-in-one over the house. DeChambeau spent 16 days chasing a hole-in-one over his house by lofting a ball over his home and into a hidden backyard hole. As difficult as it sounds, the LIV player believes it can’t match the current challenge. “This challenge is way harder than the last,” DeChambeau said in his last video.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

As DeChambeau experimented with all kinds of shots, his clickbait-style approach didn’t sit well with fans.

Fans call out DeChambeau for lying

With 40 balls in, Bryson DeChambeau managed to generate only $200 as the ball twice clipped the cup’s zone. Still, he failed to complete the challenge, and his clickbait caption left fans fuming. Let us look at some of their reactions.

One frustrated fan wrote, “Just for the clickbait, you should send me 1k @brysondech… I was so pumped, only to get disappointed yet again (Masters) by you.” DeChambeau indeed has been disappointing fans by coming really close to winning in certain events. Like what happened at the 2025 Masters Tournament. Aiming for his third major title, DeChambeau was near the lead going to the final round. At one point, he even briefly held the lead, playing in the final pairing alongside Rory McIlroy. However, he struggled thereon, shooting a 3-over 75, finishing T5.

Another user snapped back at DeChambeau’s cheeky caption. If you mean missed every shot, then yes, you did! Others echo the same point, saying that posting “I did it” despite failing the challenge felt misleading. One simply wrote, “You lied to me.”

Some fans who caught on tried to warn others. “Spoiler alert…he did not in fact ‘do it’. Had me watching till the end. Hoping you guys do actually ‘do it’ at the Ryder Cup.” DeChambeau is one of the six Americans who automatically qualified for the US Ryder Cup squad and will face Team Europe later in September. With Europe’s captain’s pick yet to be announced, even fans are throwing down challenges for him to show up when it counts. Dechameabu however, has been part of two winning Ryder Cup teams (2018 & 2021) and has a record 2-3-1 career record and 1-0-1 in fourball.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Others were just flat-out annoyed at the waste of time. “I just wasted 1 minute and 21 seconds of my life“, one fan wrote, while another dismissed him as “Rude.” The video has, till now, been able to generate 623.9K views, so definitely a lot of eyes on Bryson getting it actually done.

What do you think, how many days will Bryson DeChambeau take to complete this challenge? Do you think he will be able to do it before the Ryder Cup? Let us know in the comments below.