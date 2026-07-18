Bryson DeChambeau Calls Rules Official on Himself After Claiming His Ball Moved on Its Own

Bryson DeChambeau receiving a two-stroke penalty is one of the biggest storylines of The Open Championship. But right when it seemed like the spotlight around him could not get any brighter, he found himself at the center of another rules conversation. This time, though, he called the officials upon himself.

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On the 18th hole, he called an official to report that his golf ball moved on its own and he had nothing to do with it.

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“He said that his ball moved slightly, but he did not cause it to move,” Golf.com wrote on X. “He appeared to make a joke that got a laugh out of the crowd around him.”

🤔 golf trivia This Should Be an Easy One, Right? 01 / 10 How Many Shots Was Bryson DeChambeau Penalized in R2 of the Open? 2 1 3 4 Oops, bogey! But don’t worry, there’s still the back 9 to prove your high golf IQ PLAY GOLF TRIVIA

Some videos on social media also show him trying to avoid stepping on the grass. Although not confirmed, the joke was most likely about yesterday’s penalty.

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While DeChambeau was assessed a two-stroke penalty for improving his lie on the fifth hole, there’s still a lot of debate about whether that decision was right. The officials reviewed videos from different angles and passed judgment accordingly. That’s exactly why it has become a controversial decision, and many analysts and professionals have taken different stances on the same.

Despite that, he is in contention after carding a round of one-under 69 on the moving day. His round featured three birdies and two bogeys. Currently, he sits in sixth position on the leaderboard with a six-under 204 after three rounds. The final hole, where he called the officials, ended in a bogey.

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Bryson DeChambeau, being him, entertained fans and interacted with them about the same thing after calling the official. The 32-year-old has built a reputation as one of golf’s most visible showmen. He blends elite play with crowd interaction, self-aware humor, and a constant willingness to engage fans.

Consider his “Don’t boo me, I’m sorry” comment at the US Open 2024 before taking a safer shot. Because of that, he drew laughs instead of boos after his shot. Many fans want to see this personality-driven side of professional golfers. He also gets a lot of attention for his YouTube presence and behind-the-scenes content.

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This was not the end of the drama, though.

The R&A denied Bryson DeChambeau’s request

After completing his third round, he headed straight to The Open’s Championship office. Ben Parsons from Today’s Golfer reported that he was requesting his scorecard from yesterday. However, the request was apparently declined by the Chief Executive Mark Darbon.

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Bryson DeChambeau was also animated during his conversation with Darbon behind the 18th green. Upon the request being denied, the American professional went to the driving range without interacting with the media again. Since he didn’t speak with the media, there’s no confirmation of why he wanted the Friday scorecard.

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However, staying true to his image of being friendly with fans, the two-time major winner signed autographs and took pictures with them.

During the post-round conference, Rory McIlroy had called the American professional “performative.” He said DeChambeau did what he did to get attention. Bryson DeChambeau was playing his round at the time, so he might not have heard it.

His visit to The Open Championship office has now added another layer to an eventful day for Bryson DeChambeau.