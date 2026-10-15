Bryson DeChambeau, Cam Smith & 17 Others No Longer Bound by LIV Golf Contracts: Reports

LIV Golf used large contracts to attract big names. But when PIF decided to stop funding starting next season, the league had to rethink its strategy for attracting new golfers. Now, its biggest challenge may no longer be convincing players to join the breakaway circuit, but persuading its existing stars to stay. Media reports claim that with major restructuring underway, 19 golfers, including Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith, now have the freedom to reconsider their commitments after a court approved their rejection of their existing contracts.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The development, reported on October 14, marks a significant turning point for LIV Golf as it attempts to reshape its business model for a potential LIV 2.0. However, the ruling does not confirm that the affected players intend to leave. Instead, it gives them greater flexibility to explore other opportunities or negotiate fresh agreements with the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The following LIV Golf player contracts have been rejected. These players are no longer bound by their contracts and are free to leave the league or sign new agreements with LIV 2.0,” NUCLR GOLF reported via an X post, which also included the list of the players, including DeChambeau, Smith, Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Thomas Detry, Ian Poulter, Michael La Sasso, Lee Westwood, and others.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael B. Kaplan approved LIV Golf’s request to reject the existing contracts of 19 players as part of its Chapter 11 restructuring. According to ESPN, the league argued that the current contracts “do not reflect the contemplated compensation structure under LIV 2.0.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision allows the affected golfers to discuss their futures with other organizations or consider new terms if LIV Golf continues operating. It also follows a series of legal developments surrounding player contracts. This includes Sergio Garcia’s departure from his existing agreement earlier in October.

Garcia’s attorney sought clarity on his contract in a filing reported on October 1. The request asked the court either to declare the agreement terminated or allow Garcia to terminate it. On October 6, Garcia received formal notice to allow him and his company to file a written termination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawyers representing other players subsequently sought similar clarity about whether rejection would free their clients to discuss their futures with third parties. The new court ruling now allows them to do so.

The question, however, is whether these golfers will stay and renegotiate a new contract for LIV 2.0 or will they leave the breakaway league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryson DeChambeau could be the biggest influence here. He remains the league’s only face after Jon Rahm’s departure. Although he hasn’t committed to LIV 2.0 yet, he’s been heavily involved in advocating for the league’s survival. Over the past few months, he has participated in funding pitches and held player meetings.

In fact, Bryson DeChambeau’s lawyers are reportedly helping players negotiate better terms with LIV Golf. They might not be looking to persuade golfers to stay with the league, but their stance is to get players’ collective leverage over the proposed restructuring.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for other players, their stance is mixed. Cameron Tringale and Richard Bland, for instance, have reportedly committed to LIV 2.0. Flushing It Golf noted that Tringale personally confirmed his commitment.

Meanwhile, David Puig, Adrian Meronk, and Abraham Ancer are reportedly leaving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others, like Anirban Lahiri, need more time to think about it.

Anirban Lahiri has offered a clearer glimpse into how some players are approaching the uncertainty. Speaking ahead of the DP World India Championship on October 13, the Indian golfer said he needed more time before deciding on his future.

“Just give it another month, month and a half, and everyone will know exactly what’s happening one way or the other,” Lahiri said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also expressed appreciation for his LIV Golf experience while acknowledging that the league’s future remains uncertain. Lahiri said his final decision would depend on what works best for him and his family and what helps him improve as a golfer.

His comments reflect the dilemma facing players who have enjoyed competing on LIV but must now assess whether its next version offers the right professional and personal fit.

The challenge is deciding whether it is worth continuing with the rebel league. Joining and staying with LIV Golf used to come with significant contract values and high event purses. But the restructured league may no longer be as lucrative. Reports suggest the league may have 10 or 17 events, but purses are likely to drop significantly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another key factor for potential LIV golfers is the DP World Tour’s decision to ban them. CEO Guy Kennings said that golfers will have to decide. If they choose LIV Golf, they will have to bid farewell to any hopes of playing in a Ryder Cup.

The only plus point is that the breakaway league is offering equity for those who stay. The proposed plan is to offer golfers 52.5% equity. But is its valuation worth the risk for golfers?

That’s something for LIV golfers to decide, but soon. DP World Tour’s membership deadline is November 16, 2026, while LIV’s player commitment deadline is October 25, 2026. For now, the reported court rejection has made many players like Bryson DeChambeau free to pursue other opportunities.