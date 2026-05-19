Bryson DeChambeau Claims He’s Figured Out Two Secrets Golf Has Never Seen Before

Bryson DeChambeau went from a kid who could not hit it far to a man who averaged 340 yards on LIV in 2026. The same obsession that built that swing now has him designing his own clubs. And it all traces back to two things DeChambeau says golf never fully cracked before he came along.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think there was two things. One is the single length clubs. It’s been figured out before, but never become really known, known that well. And then, secondarily, the other one is learning how to gain strength in your body to produce more speed in the golf swing. I was a guy that didn’t hit it very far, and now I hit it really far,” he recently said on The Katie Miller Podcast. “I’m always trying to create a distinct advantage with whatever it is.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Single-length irons were not DeChambeau’s invention, though. Club designer Tom Wishon had explored the concept decades earlier, but it never left niche fitting circles. At 15, after instructor Mike Schy introduced him to Homer Kelley’s “The Golfing Machine,” DeChambeau spotted the core problem: different club lengths force your posture to change on every shot. His fix was blunt. “I took a set and messed it up, made all the clubs the same length, and saw if it worked. It did,” he said in 2016. By 2020, every iron and wedge measured exactly 37.5 inches.

Imago 2026 Masters Tournament – Par 3 Contest Bryson DeChambeau of the US tees off at the sixth hole during the Par 3 Contest during the 2026 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, 08 April 2026. The Masters golf tournament begins on 09 April 2026. AUGUSTA GEORGIA United States PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxINDxONLY Copyright: xCHRISxTORRESx

The speed numbers are harder to ignore. In 2019, his average swing speed was 118 mph. By 2026, it sits between 130 and 135 mph, with ball speeds regularly exceeding 200 mph and driving distances averaging over 340 yards on LIV. On tour this year, he won back-to-back playoffs in Singapore and South Africa, followed by a third-place finish in Virginia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The majors, though, have not followed. Missed cuts at both the Masters and PGA Championship, shooting 76-74 and 76-71, are a reminder that distance and innovation only go so far on the sport’s biggest stages.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is now building his own clubs from scratch. “If I don’t put them in the bag, it’s my fault now,” he said ahead of the Masters. His Krank Formula Fire LD driver, built for long-drive competitors, has been in the bag since 2023 and remains there in 2026, paired with L.A. Golf shafts.

DeChambeau’s innovation does not stop at clubs or swing mechanics either.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryson DeChambeau acquires Sportsbox AI to democratize golf coaching

Sportsbox AI is a company built around 3D motion capture technology. With its help, DeChambeau wants to make the coaching that tour players have access to available to anyone who owns a smartphone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a golf coach AI, and it is able to take over 2,500 metrics in your golf swing, see exactly what you are doing wrong or right,” DeChambeau said. He plans to debut the technology at the US Open, backed by Google Cloud’s Gemini AI, powering its conversational coaching feature called SAMI.

What makes this relevant to his wider story is the accessibility angle. DeChambeau has spent his career using data and technology to gain an edge, but this is the first time he is pointing that same approach outward. Premium coaching has always been expensive and out of reach for most golfers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former LPGA player Jeehae Lee and software engineer Samuel Menaker founded Sportsbox AI in 2020. DeChambeau is now leading the venture with a clear pitch: lower the cost of good coaching. For someone who built his game on information, turning that into a product feels like a natural next step.