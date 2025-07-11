Bryson DeChambeau & Co. Face Unexpected Round Suspension at $25M LIV Golf Event

With $25 million on the line this week at LIV Golf Andalucía, the pressure was already high before players even stepped onto the course. The winner is set to take home a massive $4 million share, while team earnings add another layer of competition.

The format stays true to LIV Golf’s style, with 54 players split across 13 teams of four, along with two individual wild cards. The event runs over three rounds of 54-hole stroke play, and each day starts with a shotgun tee time at 1:05 p.m., packing plenty of action into tight windows of play.

Heading into Friday, the weather looked like it might cooperate. The forecast suggested a mix of mild and testing conditions, starting around 73°F in the morning and rising to 82°F by the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies were expected to dry out the course throughout the day, making the fairways quicker and the greens firmer conditions that reward precision. Wind speeds were forecasted to climb near 20 mph, especially in the afternoon, which is always tricky at Valderrama, where narrow, tree-lined holes can mess with shot direction and club choice. Still, the steady pressure reading of 29.93 inHg pointed to no major swings in the weather. And for most of the day, things stayed on track.

But by late afternoon, the situation shifted quickly. What started as a manageable breeze turned into severe wind conditions, strong enough to halt play altogether. Making it challenging for the top favorite, Bryson DeChambeau, to win. At 5:07 p.m. local time, Round 1 was officially suspended due to unplayable conditions. The call was made to stop play for the rest of Friday, with plans to resume early Saturday morning at 8 a.m. local time. What was shaping up to be a fast-moving first round suddenly turned into a waiting game, leaving players and fans hoping for calmer skies ahead. Some golf insiders questioned whether the suspension was truly necessary, as the wind was not that challenging, especially since the event was being broadcast live on FOX and momentum was building both on the course and in the broadcast booth.

With play set to resume early Saturday at 8 a.m. local time, Round 1 will wrap up before Round 2 begins at 10:30 a.m. But with the schedule now tighter and conditions already proving unpredictable, the big question remains: will the weather hold up over the weekend, or are more disruptions on the way for the final two rounds? Here is how the weather is expected to behave.

Weather Forecast for Upcoming Rounds…

Saturday’s second round could bring some serious decision-making into play as wind conditions are set to pick up noticeably. With gusts reaching up to 25 mph from the west, shot control will be more important than ever. Even experienced players may find themselves second-guessing their distances, especially on uphill or crosswind holes. The sunshine mixed with occasional cloud cover won’t make it any easier either, as light shifts can affect visibility and depth perception. Players who can stay disciplined, shape shots to work with the wind, and adjust their putting touch on potentially faster greens will have a clear advantage by the end of the day.

As for Sunday’s final round, players will be tested in an entirely different way. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 90s with moderate humidity, turning Valderrama into a physical grind just as pressure peaks. The heat alone could become a factor, especially for players not staying well-hydrated or those who’ve logged long rounds across two days. Winds will ease slightly, coming in from the west-southwest at 10 to 15 mph, but by then the course will have firmed up even more, making soft landings on the greens harder to come by. Mental sharpness and endurance could end up deciding the winner, especially if the final holes come down to just a shot or two.

With how quickly things can shift, nothing about this weekend’s weather is set in stone.