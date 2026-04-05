Bryson DeChambeau Consoles 17-Year-Old Prodigy After Augusta National Heartbreak

Essentials Inside The Story Bryson DeChambeau imparts his lessons from losses to the 1-year-old U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball winner.

The Spaniard was in a similar situation at Augusta last year.

Rory McIlroy, too, mapped the next steps for the prodigy.

For 36 holes, Asterisk Talley had it in her grasp. She walked on the final round of Augusta National Women’s Amateur with a one-shot lead after two commendable rounds of 66 and 67. But as is often the case at Augusta National, Amen’s Corner had the final say. She tied for fourth after a back-nine disaster. Bryson DeChambeau, who is all too familiar with ANGC’s ruthless nature, came to console the youngster.

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“He said keep my head high,” Talley said of DeChambeau, who hugged her and offered words of encouragement. “He said he’s been in my position before, and he knows how it feels, especially here… You’re a great player. It doesn’t really matter.”

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Asterisk Talley’s unraveling on the back nine yesterday had an uncanny resemblance to DeChambeau’s meltdown last year. The 17-year-old, who turned heads at the U.S. Women’s Open two years ago, was on the verge of claiming her first ANWA title after last year’s runner-up finish.

But a bogey on the 11th, her first at ANGC since last year’s final round, and she had to share the lead with eventual winner Maria Jose Marin. A quadruple bogey on the par-3 12th, and Talley knew she had lost it. By the time she dropped the final putt on the 18th, the disappointment was flowing down her cheeks. That’s when DeChambeau walked up to the 17-year-old, hugged her, and gave a two-minute-long pep talk.

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“This isn’t going to define you,” DeChambeau told Talley, whom he first met a decade back at swing coach Mike Schy’s performance center.

The two-time U.S. Open champion admired Talley’s tenacity at that time, which was on full display yesterday, too. Even after the crushing defeat, the teenager spoke to the media, just like her mentor did last year after squandering a golden opportunity. Bryson DeChambeau took the lead after the second hole in the final round of the 2025 Masters. But he totally vanished from contention after double-bogeying the 11th and bogeying the 12th. He finished tied for fifth. But, of course, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. And that as well might be DeChambeau’s mantra.

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“From the losses you learn the most – that’s pretty much what I told her. She’s going to be fine. She’s going to be one of the best players in the world one day. And she knows it. I told her the most important thing is how you handle yourself and how you showcase yourself to inspire others,” said DeChambeau of the interaction.

But call it a setback or motivation, Augusta National has its own way of testing champions. Asterisk Talley is simply the latest victim. The infamous Hole 12 has several other elite victims in its history:

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In 2016, defending champion Jordan Spieth was leading by five at the turn before a quadruple-bogey 7 on the 12th. It doomed his title defense. Greg Norman famously had a six-shot lead on Sunday in the 1996 Masters that he eventually lost by a water ball on the 12th during a final-round 78. Francesco Molinari, Brooks Koepka, and Tony Finau all found the water at the 12th while in contention for the green jacket.

But while everyone focused on the collapse, Rory McIlroy provided a different perspective.

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Rory McIlroy explained why Asterisk Talley should regroup after the meltdown

Rory McIlroy, the 2025 Masters champion, was on site at Augusta National. Having finally won the Masters in 2025 to complete his career Grand Slam, after over a decade of heartbreak and never losing hope, McIlroy spoke about the necessity of regrouping.

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“Anything can happen on this golf course is what I would tell her,” McIlroy said. “Two par 5s are coming up in 13 and 15, with a pin on the left at 16; the water is in play. A lot can happen. Obviously she needs to bounce back on 13 and hopefully make a birdie, but it’s certainly not over around this place. I know that better than anyone. Hopefully she regroups, and it’ll be an exciting last few holes.”

Despite the quadruple bogey on 12, Talley bounced back with a birdie at the 13th. But then she made bogey at 15 and dumped her tee shot on No. 16 in the water. Still, the way Talley continued competing and faced the camera for an interview after the final-round heartbreak was truly inspiring.

Gebby Hergiz of The Athletic wrote on X, “A ‘W’ for the Asterisk Talley today. That was so tough on No. 12. I can’t imagine what it felt like in the moment. But she kept her chin up and then stood in front of us and answered every question with honesty and grace. At age 17? Huge, huge props.”

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Notably, Annika Sorenstam, who is a member of the Augusta National, also spoke to Talley after the defeat.

“She said you’re the best,” Talley said while talking about her interaction with Sorenstam. “She said you’re the best player out here. Just don’t let this get to your head. Don’t let it beat you up. You’re still such a good golfer.”

But Asterisk Talley, who has built a career by winning big tournaments and several near-misses, will definitely carry this scar when she visits the heralded course for the next time.