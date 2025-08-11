Bryson DeChambeau Credits 15-Year-Old Dream for Joining President Trump’s Sports Council

Two-time US Open winner, 14 professional wins, the most famous golfer on YouTube, and many other titles are associated with Bryson ‘the scientist’ DeChambeau. Well, the long list even got bigger with his new title as chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. With a significant influence on the younger generation, it’s well aware how much of an impact the golfer has had. But now, he believes he is being “called” to his new work.

After being appointed to the civil service position by the 47th President of the United States, the golfer sat with Sean Zak, GOLF.com editor, and shared about his younger self’s dreams. When the intrigued questions from the entire golf community came in, asking the reason behind his move to choose the role with his professional career, the golfer shared about it. “When I was 15, I felt called,” said DeChambeau.

Speaking further about his urge to do extra, he said, “I felt called to do something really cool in the game of golf, and I’ve had that passion ever since. And when I won tournaments, it wasn’t ultimately fulfilling to me. Nor is anything in life truly fulfilling. I have faith, so I believe in something greater than me, how I’m called, and what I believe in. But I always listen to what I feel called to do. And every time I’ve succeeded in a certain avenue — that’s great, but another door opens. Another door opens, and I feel called to do that as well.”

Golf has always been in DeChambeau’s blood. His father, Jon DeChambeau, was an accomplished amateur golfer in California who introduced him to the game at a young age. But Bryson’s journey wasn’t just about following in his father’s footsteps. He brought a unique, analytical approach to the sport, earning the nickname “The Scientist” for his data-driven techniques. Over the years, he has reshaped how young golfers view the game, making it more approachable through his high-energy and informative YouTube content. One standout example came during his viral “Break 50” challenge series, which inspired thousands of beginners to pick up clubs for the first time.

That same drive to inspire is now shaping his vision for this new role.

Bryson DeChambeau shares the plans for his new role

On August 1, 2025, Bryson DeChambeau made a heartfelt speech thanking the 47th POTUS and the opportunity to impact the lives of young kids. While sharing briefly, he talked about the initiatives that are on priority. At first, he said, “Reestablish the Presidential Fitness Test and get kids into a curriculum that’s a little more dynamic for today’s health standards.” With the initiatives, he plans to incentivise kids to do athletic activities and share the importance of a healthier life.

But DeChambeau’s plans go even further. He also spoke about building communities and supporting the president’s broader college initiatives. On a personal front, he revealed an exciting project close to his heart. A multi-sport complex in his hometown, designed to promote youth sports and strengthen community bonds. Both the public role and personal venture, he emphasized, share the same mission: giving young people more opportunities to stay active and thrive.

With additional responsibilities on the golfer, he is building a stronger community and an approach to make kids healthier.