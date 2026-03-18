Bryson DeChambeau Dares Tiger Woods to Accept Bold Golf Challenge: ‘Let’s Do It’

Ideas don’t require any formal announcement, and Bryson DeChambeau just came up with one right at LIV Golf South Africa 2026. It’s an idea that could completely revolutionize how fans watch and perceive golf. And it involves a direct competition against Tiger Woods, something that most professionals would still prefer to avoid.

“How about the Crushers go up against Jupiter Links in an 18-hole match, 4-v-4 stroke play?” Bryson DeChambeau said during a conversation with the media about playing team vs. team in golf. “We can just call them out right now and say, Let’s go. Let’s do it.”

“Right here, why not? You guys would love to go up against them, right? Why not? That would be fun. Show them who’s the best, who’s the best team in the world, or any of them. LA, it doesn’t matter. We’d go up against them. Jon Rahm’s team, we’d all go up against them. How great would that be for golf, too, by the way?”

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DeChambeau proposed competing teams from different leagues. According to him, this could move team golf to the forefront of the sport alongside the majors. He acknowledged that it could never be part of majors. Golf was introduced as an individual sport. Since the majors are all about traditions, it is hard to see team competitions as part of a major. However, team competitions could still be a big change for golfers and fans alike.

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WESTFIELD, IN – AUGUST 15: LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC plays his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the first round of LIV Golf Indianapolis on August 15, 2025, at The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Indiana. Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire GOLF: AUG 15 LIV Golf Indianapolis EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25081550The LIV Golf Singapore 2026 winner explicitly imagined the competition being packaged as a Netflix show or on another platform. But when the media proposed TMRW Golf vs. LIV Golf, Bryson DeChambeau aimed higher, suggesting a matchup against Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links or any other TGL team.

As a team, Jupiter Links struggled in Season 1, including a lopsided 12‑1 defeat to the Los Angeles Golf Club in Woods’ much‑hyped TGL debut in 2025. However, its performance has improved this year as Jupiter Links has qualified for the playoffs.

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Tiger Woods’s appearances at the team event have been a consistent storyline. Because of the Achilles tendon and disc replacement surgeries, he has not played a single match in Season 2. Rory McIlroy believes that he may not even show up for the playoffs.

Despite the team’s poor initial performance, it’s pretty strong. Besides Tiger Woods, it also features Max Homa, Tom Kim, and Kevin Kisner. Thus, it would be fun to see them go against Crushers GC, which includes Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri, and Charles Howell III.

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The LIV golfer has himself expressed openness to joining Tiger Woods’ TGL league.

“Well, if I were allowed… I think it would be interesting. I think TGL has an interesting opportunity,” he said at a press conference during the International Series in India in 2025.

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However, TGL did not accept LIV golfers. Thus, his proposal could be a grudge to defeat a TGL team or just an attempt to bring in more golf fans; only DeChambeau would know. However, one thing is sure: it would certainly stir up some conversations and generate traction.

Although most PGA Tour and DP World Tour events are individual competitions, team vs. team competitions are not new to golf. The Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, according to Bryson DeChambeau, have been team events for decades.

“We have players against players, and we’ve done showcases; we’ve tried it, it’s great, but imagine creating a culture like the NFL or like the NBA, and I guess we’re an individual sport; I understand that. But we do play team events. We’ve got the Ryder Cup. We’ve got the Presidents Cup. There should be something else. Why not?” he added.

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The 2-time major champion believes that if such a competition were to happen, it could bring more fans to golf. Indeed, he asserts that this could significantly alter the landscape of the sport.

He even gave the example of football and the Super Bowl. Some 2 million people play American football, but over 50 million watch it every week. Similarly, the Super Bowl gets 100 million views every year. For golf, it is the opposite. There are 50 to 60 million people playing it, but only 3 to 5 million watch it every week. Bryson DeChambeau says that team competitions could change that.

While he is ready to go against Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau says that the format should be short. He specifically asked for an 18-hole match. He likes short-format games, which is something he has opened up about multiple times since LIV Golf switched to 72 holes.

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Bryson DeChambeau dislikes the LIV Golf format switch

Scott O’Neil decided to switch from LIV Golf’s traditional 54-hole format to the standard 72-hole format. This decision was made in an attempt to earn OWGR points, which the league did, but with a catch.

It is something Bryson DeChambeau has spoken against on multiple occasions. When asked at LIV Golf Singapore, he said that the 54-hole format was more like a sprint. Golfers had to go for everything because a single bogey could leave them lagging. However, the 72-hole format is more about overall resilience than pure intensity. Thus, even after a double bogey, it is possible to recover easily.

When LIV Golf announced this switch late last year, DeChambeau said it wasn’t something he had signed up for.

DeChambeau’s frustration with LIV Golf’s format shift further highlights his push for faster, more engaging versions of the game for fans. That same mindset fuels his bold challenge to Tiger Woods. He is looking to spark a team-based spectacle that could reshape how golf is consumed.