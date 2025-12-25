Bryson DeChambeau Delivers Strong Message from White House Amid Christmas: ‘Make It a Responsibility’

Essentials Inside The Story Bryson's Crucial Message

DeChambeau's LIV Future

“All I want to do is inspire the next generation of young individuals that have passion around sport, health, nutrition, and fitness”, said Bryson DeChambeau during an interview with Fox Channel. Back in July this year, Bryson DeChambeau was named the chair of the President’s Council on Sports Fitness & Nutrition. Standing alongside NFL icon Lawrence Taylor, WWE great Triple H, and DeChambeau joined hands with other athletes to relaunch the Presidential Fitness Test.

POTUS, Donald Trump, signed an executive order so that the Presidential Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition grows further. During the launch in July, DeChambeau announced, “We believe we can change the fabric of our communities and kids’ livelihoods for the future generations that are to come. I can’t thank you enough and looking forward to making massive changes in kids’ lives and America’s future.” Now, as months have passed with Bryson serving the role of being the chairperson for the national initiative, the golfer turned influencer had another message to share with fans from the White House.

The official X handle of The White House shared a clip captioning it, “Pro tips on staying healthy and locked in this Christmas season and into 2026. 💪🔥”. Bryson DeChambeau shared his opinion on the matter and stated, “What I would recommend is not only just through January, but through the rest of the year, focus on every single day doing some sort of aerobic activity, 10 to 15 minutes.” The LIV golfer further continued, “If it’s push-ups, pull-ups, whatever it is, make sure you’re staying healthy and active. We know we’re behind screens all day long. We know we’re not in the gym enough, but go out and make it a responsibility to yourself to become healthier in 2026. Keep it all the way to December next year.”

In the initiative, he was joined by none other than WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Paul Levesque aka Triple H. The former legendary WWE star echoed the same thoughts and said, “Just do something. Get moving. If America just gets moving, we’re all going to be stronger, we’re all going to be healthier, we’re all going to be in way better shape next year.”

The golfer has always paid keen interest towards fitness and that even earned him the tag of ‘the Incredible Bulk’. Alongside being a phenomenal golfer, he worked on his physique, aiming for speed and becoming the longest driver. He consumed more than 6,000 calories per day and gained around 40 pounds. Amid this, the golf community is concerned about what the future holds for DeChambeau as the Saudi-backed league tries to resign the 32-year-old golfer.

Sports analyst Rex Hoggard commented on Bryson DeChambeau’s importance for LIV Golf

Bryson DeChambeau had been one of the biggest names in the PGA Tour previously. While he won two Majors, the American golfer decided to jump ship and joined the LIV. Immediately, he brought in his charisma and flair to the Saudi-backed league. Unfortunately, despite being loyal to the LIV Golf for so many years, there seems to be trouble in paradise at the moment.

Imago Sep 21, 2024; Carrolton, Texas, USA; Bryson DeChambeau of the Crushers GC walks down the first fairway during the LIV Golf Dallas Team Championship Semifinals at Maridoe Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Following LIV’s shift towards a more traditional approach, the tournament will be adapting a 14-event season in 2026. And this has reportedly made people like DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka reconsider their decisions about continuing with LIV. According to a report from the Sports Business Journal, “At least four golf sources indicated there was a chance he may not play in the upcoming LIV season despite being under contract.”

With DeChambeau boasting over four million followers across his social media, the LIV will be eager to keep him at any cost. Reflecting on the same, sports analyst Rex Hoggard commented on how the absence of DeChambeau might cause the LIV Golf significant losses.

“And you’re right, Brooks may be doing this as a negotiating ploy. I don’t think anybody is really concerned about that right now, because my guess is Scott O’Neil is busy enough trying to figure out how he’s going to re-sign Bryson. Because if LIV Golf doesn’t re-sign that one, you’re pulling the plug, the party’s over,” said Hoggard. Thus, with LIV in trouble and DeChambeau’s popularity soaring, it now remains to be seen what happens next.