Bryson DeChambeau Desperate for Critical Bethpage Black Role as He Sends Clear Signal to USA Captain

Bryson DeChambeau, once seen as an outsider in team events, firmly established himself on the Ryder Cup team as Keegan Bradley announced the final team on Wednesday. While his pick came as a surprise to many, a few hours ago, he added a subtle nudge in Bradley’s direction, showing he’s ready to embrace the moment at Bethpage.

In a recent Instagram video from The Smylie Show, hosts Smylie Kaufman and Charlie Hulme imagined a hilariously over-the-top scenario for the first tee at Bethpage. The video was captioned — “How should @brysondechambeau get the crowd going at Bethpage on the first tee?@smyliekaufman10 and @charliehulme have some very patriotic ideas 😂🇺🇸.” And their pitch clearly resonated with DeChambeau, who showed his approval by liking the post, embracing the playful spirit behind it.

Smylie Kaufman joked that the Americans should lean into Bryson’s spectacle right from the start — “Bryson has to tee off first for the Americans. He has to send the first tee shot at the green. Doesn’t matter if he gets there or not. That ball needs to be at the flagstick. And I need the caddy to be on the tee and giving him a number. Hey, it’s 370 front. And it’s actually 385 carry over that bunker. Okay, got it.” To which co-host Hulme said, “I need the caddy to be on the green, tending the flagstick as it goes in.”

The like didn’t go unnoticed as fans jumped on it quickly, with comments such as “Lmao Bryson liked this video! He knows what’s up,” and “Bryson liking this is awesome.” It was a small but telling gesture from a player who has always embraced his larger-than-life personality and isn’t shy about making a statement.

A few weeks prior, DeChambeau teased at a similar bold move, hinting that he might attempt a Happy Gilmore-style swing on the Ryder Cup’s opening tee—a moment that could become one of the most memorable in recent Ryder Cup history. Just before the action heated up at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, an event he wasn’t competing in, he shared a clip of himself pulling off the swing in front of a simulator.

This move came before his spot was confirmed, as speculations about including LIV players were doing the rounds. “It’s on them if they don’t let us come together as a team and play,” he confessed, frustratingly taking a dig at the PGA Tour. While many argued that DeChambeau has no one to blame but himself, luckily for him, things turned around quite quickly. With the Ryder Cup fast approaching, Bryson DeChambeau’s mix of power, personality, and showmanship could provide the spark Team USA needs at Bethpage, or it could even be Keegan Bradley’s biggest test.

Bryson DeChambeau could be Bradley’s toughest test

On Wednesday, when Keegan Bradley announced Bryson DeChambeau’s name as part of his roster, as he was the sixth automatic qualification on the team, he said, “A lot to say about Bryson. One of the most incredible things is he qualified for this team off of eight starts, which is unheard of. But what I’m most impressed [by] is the effort that he’s made to be a part of this team.” The Mad Scientist has had a terrific record on the Ryder Cup: 2-3-1. But now, one of Keegan Bradley’s biggest challenges as Ryder Cup captain will be figuring out how to pair Bryson DeChambeau effectively in the team format.

In his previous two runs, the LIV golfer had he chance to partner with three golfers. In 2018 he was paired with both Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods in separate foursome matches, while in 2021, he paired with Scottie Scheffler. The partnership with the latter had turned out to be much more favourable as they won 1.5 points in fourball matches.

So, as golf analyst Brandel Chamblee pointed out, the opening match will set the tone for the entire competition. “If you go back to 1979 when it became continental Europe vs the United States, when you look at the first session and the very first match of that session, the winner of the first match of the first session has predicted the winner of the Ryder Cup 68 percent of the time,” Chamblee explained. “To me it’s how do you pair Bryson DeChambeau? He is an unbelievable golfer but he has been notoriously difficult to pair with.” Known for his intense focus and unorthodox methods, Bryson’s approach to the game has often polarized teammates and fans alike.

That statistic highlights a broader concern for Bradley. His roster is packed with talent—his six captain’s picks boast a combined world ranking of 15.5, surpassing Europe’s automatic qualifiers. Still, Chamblee warns that the team’s success may come down to whether Bradley can unlock the right chemistry for DeChambeau, whose unique personality and style have historically made finding a perfect partner a challenge.

Moreover, DeChambeau’s status as a LIV Golf player adds another layer of complexity for Bradley. With lingering divides in the golf world between the PGA Tour and LIV players, integrating Bryson smoothly into the core team dynamic will be essential. Bradley’s leadership will be tested in how well he can bridge that gap, ensuring that off-course differences don’t spill over onto the course.