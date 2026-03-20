Bryson DeChambeau Desperate For Rare Milestone At LIV Golf South Africa as Tension Builds

Bryson DeChambeau is called the “Mad Scientist” because of his unconventional, physics-based approach to golf. Therefore, he doesn’t usually chase moments; he engineers them. Yet some golf achievements can’t be achieved with physics or analysis alone. The American professional is looking to hit one such milestone, which he has achieved only once in his professional golf career.

“Yeah, given the fact I’ve only made one other hole-in-one in my entire professional career, it would be such an amazing second hole-in-one for me. Just for South Africa, I think South Africa wants to see a 1 out there on 17, and they deserve a 1. I hope it happens this weekend, and hopefully the rules officials are nice and give us an easy pin,” DeChambeau said about making an ace at The Club at Steyn City.

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Imago March 15, 2026, Singapore, Ingapore, Singapore: USAÃ s Bryson DeChambeau wins the Singapore tournament, beating Richard T. Lee from Canada in a pne hole tie-breaker on the 18th hole. Final Round of the LIV Golf in Singapore Singapore Singapore – ZUMAr144 20260315_zap_r144_030 Copyright: xJaynexRussellx

In his entire career, the 2x major champion has hit an ace only once. It came at Augusta’s 16th during the 2019 Masters final round. While Tiger Woods’ win stole the glory, it was a career highlight for Bryson DeChambeau.

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Now, he is eyeing to repeat that feat on the 17th of the Club at Steyn City course. The short 137m par-3 17th is dubbed as the “Lion’s Den.” It features water hazards, VIP stands, LED screens, and fan games. This is the first time LIV Golf has hosted an event in South Africa, and fans are excited. The league sold 90,000 tickets for the event, one of the highest in its history.

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Thus, the American pro wants to give them a spectacular by hitting the second ace of his career. However, this comes amid the escalating tensions in LIV Golf South Africa. At the midway, Bryson DeChambeau is right at the top of the leaderboard. He has carded rounds of 63-65 to finish 14-under 128. However, David Puig and Branden Grace are chasing him closely, only 2 strokes behind.

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LIV Golf South Africa is currently underway at The Club at Steyn City. Running from March 19 to March 22, 2026, the event boasts a $20 million prize pool. If he wins the event, the 2024 US Open champion could take home $4 million. However, there’s something more important he could get.

Bryson DeChambeau’s rise in the world rankings

After joining LIV Golf, DeChambeau, like many other LIV golfers, including Jon Rahm, saw a sharp decline in the world rankings. First, his rank dropped into the 100s, then into the 200s, in 2023. From 214, he jumped to 90 after finishing T4 at the 2023 PGA Championship. Thanks to his 2024 US Open win, he was able to reach the top 10, too.

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Since LIV Golfers used to get OWGR points only from major events until recently, their rankings again dropped into the 30s before the 2026 season. But then the OWGR accepted LIV Golf’s application for eligibility. This allowed the top 10 finishers in all LIV Golf events to earn OWGR points.

Thanks to that decision by the OWGR, DeChambeau now has a chance to make it back among the top 10 golfers worldwide. His win at LIV Golf Singapore already gave him a significant boost. From 41, he jumped to 33 in the world rankings. Now, he has a chance not only to hit the second ace of his career but also to win the event. If he wins, he will again get a boost, which will bring him closer to the top 10s.

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As Bryson DeChambeau climbs back toward the top 10 in the world rankings, every shot in South Africa carries added weight. Yet, amid the pressure of points and prize money, it’s that rare ace on the 17th that could define his week.