Bryson DeChambeau Details Late Dad’s Prolonged Illness in New Confession About His Tough Childhood

We know Bryson DeChambeau as the LIV phenom with the YouTube stardom. However, before his success on the circuit, DeChambeau dwelled in the trenches of adversity. The man with the most lucrative challenges in golf on YouTube grew up in financial scarcity. However, life’s toughest test didn’t come until 2022. Since then, DeChambeau has only come back stronger. Looking back, now the golfer is ready to speak up about the formative struggles that shaped him into the resilient figure he is today.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In an episode of No Bad Lies, Bryson DeChambeau joined Andrew Santino alongside his caddie, Bobby Lee. Santino posed a simple yet thoughtful question: “Bryson, for the fans, for real, tell us a time where life gave you a bad lie.” DeChambeau held nothing back. “I had an unfortunate series of events where I was speed training and broke my left hand, the hook of the hamate, in 2022.” Although the fracture required surgical intervention, DeChambeau tried competing through the pain, including at the Masters. However, the discomfort significantly impacted his swing mechanics and his performance, missing the cut after a 12-over in the first two rounds.

“That was in 2022, and I was out for eight weeks. I didn’t know if I’d play golf again. It was seriously emotional—a tough moment in my life,” DeChambeau said looking back. However, that was just the beginning.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

To add to his own dipping performance, DeChambeau’s father’s health worsened. “My dad wasn’t doing so well either. He suffered from diabetes for about 25 years,” DeChambeau shared. His father faced consistent health challenges owing to diabetes. After more than two decades of battling the disease, the effects were starting to show up. Around a decade earlier, his kidneys had given up, requiring a transplant. By 2022, he needed dialysis. “He got a kidney from a high school friend—it was a perfect match,” DeChambeau reflected on the growing complications. “The transplant extended his life about 10 years. He would have died otherwise—he was on dialysis at 55.” Eventually, his father died in November 2022, at the age of 63.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryson DeChambeau (@brysondechambeau) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The health struggles and the eventual passing away of his dad had a profound impact on DeChambeau. It greatly influenced his perspective on life and hardships. “No matter how frustrated you get, there’s always someone experiencing something worse,” DeChambeau reflected. The LIV golfer’s comment underscores his mental strength and emotional pedigree, turning moments of grief into lessons and moving on with life. This mindset has impacted his view on on-course struggles, improving his performance. “You have to put things in perspective. Even when your golf swing is off or you’re struggling, taking a step back and appreciating what you have is really important.”

This trait of DeChambeau traces back to his childhood. Growing up, DeChambeau never had it easy. Raised in Modesto, California, DeChambeau had to find creative ways to fund his golf aspirations. “I’ve been through a lot—coming from a small upbringing, not making anything, raising money on my own, playing golf tournaments as a kid, going door to door.” However, these served as early lessons in resilience, humility, and the value of hard work. No wonder DeChambeau’s hardships as a kid shaped him into the formidable force we know today.

AD

Reflecting on his childhood, DeChambeau embraces gratitude, a true marker of his character. “I fought for everything. But now, it’s really nice to have gratitude.” Indeed, it is this mindset that got him through his hardest stretch of life, translating into a stellar season ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From adversity to achievement: DeChambeau’s 2023 breakthrough

Only a year following the mentally-straining 2022 season, Bryson DeChambeau was back on the courses, finding his groove. Although he stumbled in the first few starts of the LIV season, DeChambeau soon began to catch up. Gaining momentum at the LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa with a T5, the LIV pro went on to secure 6 top-10 finishes in the LIV circuit. However, that was just the tip of the iceberg. His true potential shone through at Greenbrier and Chicago, turning them into dominating under-23 and under-13 wins, respectively. Another runner-up came at Andalucia.

Even on the majors, DeChambeau performed much better than his disastrous 2022 run. A T4 at the PGA Championship and a T20 at the US Open show just that. These remarkable comebacks underscore how the trials of 2022 forged a stronger, more focused DeChambeau. The adversity not only sharpened his mental resilience but also translated into a confident, high-level performance across any course.