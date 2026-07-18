Bryson DeChambeau ‘Disappointed’ But Sends Rivals Strong Message After 2-Stroke Penalty

Two days at Royal Birkdale have been nothing but a rollercoaster ride for Bryson DeChambeau. First, Sir Nick Faldo criticized him for having “zero clue of strategy” on the links course, but Bryson’s 3-under 67 in Round 1 on Thursday made him eat his words. Now, the R&A has issued him a two-stroke penalty for improving his lie on the 5th on Friday evening, converting his bogey there into a triple bogey 7. The LIV star was livid and had a 15-minute heated discussion with the officials, threatening not to play on moving day, but changed his mind after sharing memes until midnight.

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As is his practice, DeChambeau didn’t speak to the media after the ruling as he left the course. However, he later interacted with fans on X, expressing his disappointment while confirming his presence at R3, issuing a strong warning to rivals.

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“Obviously disappointed with the ruling. I don’t agree with it, but it is what it is. This fires me up. Onto the weekend. Let’s get it.”

🤔 golf trivia This Should Be an Easy One, Right? 01 / 10 How Many Shots Was Bryson DeChambeau Penalized in R2 of the Open? 2 1 3 4 Oops, bogey! But don’t worry, there’s still the back 9 to prove your high golf IQ PLAY GOLF TRIVIA

On the par-4 5th, DeChambeau’s ball found thick fescue. DeChambeau walked in a U-shape around the ball, stepping on fescue blades as he assessed his position. Per NBC and Golf Channel analyst Smylie Kaufman, this could have freed his swing or improved ball depth.

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Under the same speculation, the officials and DeChambeau had a lengthy conversation. DeChambeau was upset by the news. He waved his hands around and mirrored the positions he had previously assumed to clarify his intentions. That said, officials ruled him a two-stroke penalty.

DeChambeau has been the target of harsh criticism this year. Just a week before the Open Championship, he was seen practicing at SilverTip Resort in Canada, while fellow Tour pros teed up at the Genesis Scottish Open. Needless to say, the American faced questions and criticism about his form.

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However, in the last two days, DeChambeau has had a clear understanding that he is in form. Looking at the stats, on opening day, DeChambeau ranked first in driving distance, posted one of his best Open rounds to date, didn’t find a single bunker, and avoided all sand traps.

In his own admission, his biggest improvement was in his irons, with his new 3D-printed irons. His round two was a strong one, too. As reported previously, the LIV star signed his scorecard with a 7-under 66 after 36 holes. That 7-under 66 would have stood had officials not called him back to the par-4 5th.

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Grant Moir, the R&A’s executive director, addressed the situation and called it an accident.

DeChambeau is currently tied for sixth place with Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim, and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen. He will next tee off on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. BST.