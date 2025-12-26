Bryson DeChambeau Drops Cryptic Hint About Radical Changes After Unsatisfactory Season

Bryson DeChambeau isn’t satisfied with a runner-up at the PGA Championship or his best-ever Masters finish. Despite a stellar season, the LIV Golf star gave himself a “B minus” grade. And now he’s rebuilding everything for the upcoming season.

“I’m very excited about my game heading into this year. I’m going to have a lot of new things that you’ll see, and it’ll be quite interesting to hear people’s opinions on them and hopefully, more importantly, it works,” he told Flushing It after the Dallas Mavericks win on December 23rd.

When asked to follow up on what exactly he was working on, Bryson said, “I’m building everything myself. I’m building everything myself. You’ll see soon enough.”

Given he debuted 3D-printed irons at the 2024 Masters, this isn’t empty talk. Perhaps The Scientist has identified specific weaknesses and is engineering solutions from scratch. Whether it’s revolutionary equipment, biomechanical adjustments, or both, DeChambeau’s self-built system aims to conquer the demons of Augusta. With refined wedge techniques and a “more level mindset,” he’s targeting his first major championship when the 2026 season begins.

(this is a developing story…)