Bryson DeChambeau Experiences Rare Moment With Kai Trump That Gives Him ‘Chills’

The adrenaline flow upon winning is something that sends chills down the spine of most professional athletes. It is no different with Bryson DeChambeau. However, there is something else that invokes the same feelings in the LIV Golfer. Space. Yes, DeChambeau takes a lot of interest in Space and he recently experienced something which left him amazed.

Notably, the LIV golfer and Kai Trump were at SpaceX Starbase, near Boca Chica, Texas, to witness a test launch. Bryson DeChambeau mentioned that he experienced “chills” while watching the spacecraft launch. He noted that he experiences similar chills when he wins. “I swear I got chills, and I never get chills besides winning tournaments. When I win tournaments, I get the chills throughout my whole body. This legitimately gave me chills down the back of my spine,” he said.

Going by his words, DeChambeau would have experienced similar feelings after winning the two majors he won in the form of the US Open.

In the 2024 US Open, DeChambeau was chased down until the very end by Rory McIlroy. If the Northern Irishman hadn’t missed the putt on the 18th hole in the final round, it would have triggered a playoff, and who knows what would have happened after that? Such moments can certainly send chills down the spine, but for Bryson DeChambeau, seeing a spacecraft launch is just as exciting.

The same thing happened in 2024, when Bryson DeChambeau shared an Instagram reel and said that he had never been so inspired. In fact, it’s not just the launch. The 2024 US Open champion wants to sit in one and go to space to view Earth from there.

Earlier in the YouTube video, he is heard saying, “I want to do that so badly. I would literally cry for probably a good couple of hours. Being up there and looking at the earth.”

Katy Perry has already experienced this in the journey she had with Blue Origin’s New Shepard. The American singer called it an “everlasting” experience.

Notably, DeChambeau has many such interests apart from golf and space.

Bryson DeChambeau wants to build, engineer, and make things

The LIV golfer has a childhood connection to science. In fact, he earned the nickname “Mad Scientist” for blending golf with physics. His scientific bent emerged in high school. Homer Kelly’s “The Golfing Machine” inspired him, and he memorized the book by age 16. He engineered single-plane swings and uniform-length irons to maintain consistent posture and biomechanics.

As a kid, Bryson DeChambeau obsessed over Legos. “As a kid, I liked building a lot of Legos and built houses and did some fun stuff with that,” he said.

Therefore, building a house has always intrigued the 2x US Open winner. That same mindset shows up in his interest in club design and biomechanics. Besides that, DeChambeau takes up many fun side quests. LIV Golf called him the busiest man in golf. From taking laps around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to taking a helicopter flight to play golf and collect salt from Utah’s Bonneville Salt Flats, he takes up a lot of fun projects besides golf.

Now that he has taken an interest in going to space, fans would be waiting for him to try that out if possible.