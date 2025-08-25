Bryson DeChambeau Faces Hard Snub as McIlroy & Scheffler Join ‘All-Star Skills’ Event – Report

The Showdown was among the most anticipated tournaments featuring the best of two leagues. But after the event teed off, the team of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy totally overpowered the LIV duo, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. The fans felt bored with that event despite having high expectations. Considering the flaw in the past, the top two golfers on the OWGR have shared some exciting news for the fans, but sad news for LIV golfers.

As per the reports of people familiar with the matter, Versant, the spinoff of cable networks from Comcast, is planning a new age league by the end of this year. Interestingly, Scheffler and McIlroy will lead the two teams of four, similar to the US versus International, all-star skills-type format. But unlike the Ryder Cup or the Showdown, which have a mix of the two leagues, the event producers have sidelined LIV players.

Versant, with the unique strategy to capitalize on the off-season, has invited Bryan Zuriff’s BZ Entertainment to take charge as producers. Interestingly, the company was the producer of “The Showdown.” Not only this, but they also helped in establishing “The Match” series. In fact, with the LIV players ignored from the event, according to sources, the PGA Tour has signed off on the event.

This is a developing story….