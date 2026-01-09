Bryson DeChambeau Fails to Convince PGA Tour Rival Despite Voicing His LIV Golf Frustrations

Essentials Inside The Story While many believe that Bryson DeChambeau could opt for a career outside of competition, Michael Kim disagrees.

Bryson DeChambeau’s future has sparked a lot of debate, especially following Brooks Koepka‘s LIV exit. The 5x major champion’s contract with LIV ran through 2026, but he left earlier. Notably, with DeChambeau’s contract coming to an end in 2026, many wonder what he will do next. There is a school of thought that he will take up content creation on a full time basis. But PGA Tour pro Michael Kim isn’t really convinced.

“Idk Bryson well but he is a golf competitive psycho (in a good way). YouTube has been great for him but I have a very hard time believing that just YouTube will fulfill that competitiveness. They both need each other and i would be shocked if they don’t get a deal done,” Kim commented under an X post hinting at the idea of the LIV golfer being a full-time YouTube golfer who only plays major events.

Bryson DeChambeau’s YouTube channel boasts over 2.56 million subscribers. Across 244 videos, his videos have garnered more than 500 million views. This accumulates to 2+ million views per video. Over the years, the LIV golfer has only grown in popularity as a YouTube celebrity.

He makes his content interesting and entertaining by playing multiple challenges, including the Break 50, Random Club Challenge, and Shot Cup Challenges. Additionally, DeChambeau invites fellow golfers, YouTubers, athletes from other sports, and celebrities. Kevin Hart, Adam Sandler, Donald Trump, Jason Kidd, Phil Mickelson, and John Daly are some of the guests who have appeared in his videos. This led some fans and analysts to think that he might switch to full-time entertainment and part ways with competitive golf.

But Michael Kim thinks otherwise. He believes that, since DeChambeau is very competitive, it is unlikely that he will leave LIV and focus solely on YouTube.

Notably, DeChambeau is regarded as a very competitive professional golfer. He even took a unique physics-based approach to become one of the biggest drivers in golf. The American professional himself stated in 2021 that he would continue to develop his game in a “relentless pursuit of excellence.” Thus, he might not give up on competitive golf that easily. However, things will also depend on the outcome of the contract negotiations.

“Because I could just do YouTube golf and be totally fine as well,” is what he said in an interview with Flushing It Golf.

The 2x major champion’s comments reflect that while he prefers staying with LIV Golf, contract negotiations will play a significant role. He even voiced frustration, saying that he does not have much say in what goes on in the league. As such, this could be part of his negotiations. But without revealing many details, DeChambeau hinted that the ongoing negotiations are nearing a common ground.

“I mean, look, it’s confidential. I’m not going to share too much, but the conversations are in process. We have to get to a place where both parties have a good understanding of one another. It is getting to a place that makes sense for both sides,” Bryson DeChambeau said.

As Kim pointed out, the 2x US Open champion needs LIV to satisfy his competitive need. But that goes the other way, too. After Brooks Koepka’s departure, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are the only two modern-day elites remaining on their roster. Michael Kim is therefore confident that the two will find some way to stick together after the initial contract ends.

Notably, DeChambeau is not only competitive, but he also constantly looks for ways to challenge himself. The reason his YouTube channel has so many types of challenges is to keep him from getting comfortable.

Bryson DeChambeau wants to keep things challenging even when playing for YouTube

Bryson DeChambeau shared insights into a mindset trait that he believes helps him stay focused under pressure. In a Bryan Bros Golf video uploaded on December 29, 2025, the 2x US Open winner said that he tries to create a competitive atmosphere even when creating YouTube content.

“That’s why I do YouTube challenges in content creation because it keeps me locked in,” DeChambeau said.

His idea is to simulate the stressful environments he faces during a competitive golf tournament. That’s his way of getting comfortable in the most uncomfortable situations.

This mental approach parallels a trait associated with fellow pro Jason Day. Day also strives to become comfortable amid discomfort during high-stakes moments. Wesley Bryan highlighted that Day embraces pressure and uses it to sharpen his performance.

Michael Kim’s take underlines why a clean break from LIV Golf feels unlikely for someone like Bryson DeChambeau. While YouTube continues to grow his influence, the need for real competition may keep him tied to the Saudi-backed league.