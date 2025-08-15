Bryson DeChambeau Fans Push PGA Tour to Make Special Exception for LIV Golfer Before Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau’s LIV Golf status hasn’t kept him from locking in a spot on Team USA for the Ryder Cup—currently sitting 5th in the standings with 10,774.98 points. But in golf, the real battle often begins long before the first tee shot. For Bryson, that crucial pre-tournament warm-up will take place at a venue he’s not allowed to step on.

Recently, Keegan Bradley revealed that the U.S. team will be heading to Napa for a special practice event to sharpen their game ahead of the Ryder Cup. The squad is buzzing with excitement over the opportunity, and even Scottie Scheffler has confirmed he’ll be hitting the course, eager to fine-tune his swing alongside his teammates. At the BMW Championship press conference, Scottie Scheffler was asked if he would join the team’s Napa practice event. He confirmed, saying, “My plan right now is to go play in Napa. Unless something unexpected comes up, I’ll probably be there.”

What frustrates Bryson DeChambeau is that, because of his LIV Golf status, PGA Tour rules block him from joining the Napa practice event—even though his value to Team USA is unquestionable. He secured his spot with a stellar season, finishing in the top 10 in three majors.

Keegan Bradley praised his impact, saying, “Bryson is going to be a very important piece to us winning the Ryder Cup. He brings so much. He brings energy, passion, but most importantly, he’s one of the best players on the planet.” Even after joining LIV Golf in June 2022, Bryson has stayed elite, with a 327.8-yard driving average that could be decisive in match play.

“I hope I can bring a lot of energy and a tsunami of a crowd that’s going to be rooting for Team USA,” he said, having targeted a Ryder Cup berth since the season’s start. But the LIV label leaves him sidelined from Napa. After LIV’s launch in 2022, the PGA Tour suspended members who joined, revoking Bryson’s membership and banning him from all PGA Tour–sanctioned events, including “Fall Series” stops like Napa.

The PGA of America runs the U.S. Ryder Cup team, not the PGA Tour, and its eligibility rules allow LIV players to qualify or be picked for Team USA as long as they meet membership criteria. That’s why Bryson can play in the Ryder Cup itself but not in a PGA Tour warm-up event with his teammates. Missing Napa means skipping valuable on-course prep, strategy talks, and team chemistry building before facing Europe at Bethpage.

This gap between policy and team quickly spilled over into public debate, sparking a wave of reactions online.

Social Media Erupts Over Bryson’s Exclusion

A fan tweeted, “Yes, because Bryson is awesome. Plenty of others get exemptions all the time when they don’t qualify.” Rickie Fowler, for example, has received six sponsor exemptions into PGA Tour Signature Events this season. Each Signature Event can grant up to four exemptions, letting players who aren’t otherwise qualified compete and contribute to their overall FedExCup ranking.

“Then none of them should play it. Solidarity right out of the gate. Fix this crap!!!” Another added, “Absolutely. Apparently it’s a team-building event and Bryson is part of the team. It’s typical BS by the PGA.” The frustration makes sense. The Ryder Cup is a three-day match-play event with foursomes, four-ball, and singles matches. Teamwork is crucial, and missing a practice session could keep Bryson from bonding with his teammates and learning strategies, which could put the U.S. team at a disadvantage.

The comparisons started rolling in quickly. “If Rory can skip the first round of playoffs, Bryson can play at a PGA event with the team,” one fan argued. For reference, Rory McIlroy did not play the FedEx St. Jude Championship this season because he does not favor the course and has had limited success there. Fans see this as a point of comparison for Bryson’s situation.

Others focused on the bigger picture for the team. “Only if the damn US team wants to win and have more eyes on the tournament,” one fan wrote. The concern is clear—leaving Bryson out of the Napa practice session could hurt team chemistry and strategy. It might make Captain Keegan Bradley’s job harder and give Europe an unexpected advantage before the Ryder Cup even gets going.

With the Ryder Cup fast approaching, all eyes will be on Team USA’s preparation and performance. Whether Bryson DeChambeau will get a chance to join his teammates off the course remains uncertain, but the debate over his exclusion has already sparked a conversation about fairness, team dynamics, and the evolving relationship between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.