Bryson DeChambeau has maintained that his late father, Jon, has been his greatest role model. It’s been more than two years since he passed away, but Jon continues to inspire his son. On Friday, in the second round of the 153rd Open Championship, DeChambeau completed a remarkable turnaround in his score, shooting a six-under par 65 – the joint best round of the tournament so far – following a baffling, birdie-free Thursday opening round of 78.

Tied for the 144th place after the opening round, the American world No. 15 jumped more than 90 places to make the cut at one-over par total.

After his round of seven birdies and a solitary bogey on the 11th hole, the Crushers GC Captain on LIV Golf remembered his father and said: “I woke up this morning and I said, you know what, I can’t give up. My dad always told me never to give up, just got to keep going, and that’s what I did today.”

“I was proud of the way I fought back. I really persevered through some emotionally difficult moments, and to hold myself together and not get pissed and slam clubs and throw things and all that like I wanted to, I was very proud of myself.”

DeChambeau said he did not do anything different from the opening day. “I’ve played the same as I did yesterday (Thursday). That’s links golf for you. I executed pretty much the same shots as I did yesterday. Today, they just kind of went more my way. My wedges were just a fraction better and that was really it. Made a couple more putts,” explained the two-time US Open champion, who visited India for the first time in February this year and finished second in the International Series India presented by DLF.

Bryson DeChambeau also commented on R&A’s recent meeting with the family of US President Donald Trump, in an effort to take the championship back to Trump Turnberry, one of the most iconic courses in the Open rota. The golf course hasn’t hosted an Open since 2009.

Turnberry fell out of favour, but the R&A maintained it was due to logistical challenges. Without any nearby public transportation, it has had some of the smallest attendances in Open Championship history, despite consistently providing stunning TV visuals and dramatic finishes.

“I look at it as a golf course. It’s one of the best golf courses in the world, and I’d love for it to be a part of the rotation. I haven’t played it, but I’ve heard so many great things about it, and anytime you get to play a special historical golf course like that, I think it’s worthy of it,” said DeChambeau, who shares a friendly relationship with the President and shot a ‘Breaking 50’ episode with him that garnered over 15 million views on his YouTube channel.

“I think he would (try to make it special). He’d still probably respect the R&A and what they’re trying to accomplish. I can’t speak on his behalf, but what I can say is, knowing him, he will do the best job he possibly can.”

From the depths of despair to the right side of the cut line, Bryson DeChambeau’s resilience was on full display at Royal Portrush. Fueled by memories of his late father and grounded in a deep appreciation for the game’s storied venues, DeChambeau isn’t just chasing birdies—he’s chasing legacy. Whether he contends for the Claret Jug or not, Friday’s round served as a powerful reminder: giving up simply isn’t in his DNA.