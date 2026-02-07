Bryson DeChambeau Finds No Support After He Publicly Opposed LIV Golf Policy Changes

LIV Golf sacrificed its signature 54-hole format to earn OWGR points. Mission accomplished, but at what cost? While Bryson DeChambeau openly regrets the change, days after the rankings were secured. Then there is Abraham Ancer, who just shrugged and delivered the opposite verdict.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I don’t really mind,” Ancer said after his third round at LIV Riyadh 2026. “I feel like 54 holes was good enough to figure out who’s playing the best golf. You just feel like it’s a little bit more of a sprint; you have a little bit less time for you to make mistakes and come back from them. But then playing 72 holes, you feel like if you’re a steady player, that would maybe help you rise to the top of the leaderboard.”

LIV Golf announced an expansion to 72-hole events in November 2025, aligning with traditional golf formats after three years of 54-hole events. The decision marked a strategic pivot aimed at securing Official World Golf Ranking points, which had eluded the Saudi-backed league since its 2022 launch. Previously, tournaments ran Friday through Sunday in a condensed three-day format. Now, events begin on Thursdays and last four days, maintaining the signature shotgun starts but extending the competitive grind.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Ancer embraces the change, DeChambeau isn’t exactly in awe of it. The two-time U.S. Open champion has repeatedly questioned the format shift, contradicting his initial public support.

Imago September 27, 2025, Farmingdale, Ny, United States: FARMINGDALE, NY – SEPTEMBER 27: Bryson DeChambeau of Team USA walks off the tee box on hole 10 during the Ryder Cup – Morning Foursomes Matches at Bethpage Black Golf Course on September 27, 2025 in Farmingdale, NY. Farmingdale United States – ZUMAt139 20250927_aaa_t139_161 Copyright: xAlxChang/IsixPhotosx

“We didn’t sign up to play for 72,” DeChambeau told Today’s Golfer, revealing his displeasure. “It’s definitely changed away from what we had initially been told it was going to be. So there is some movement that we’ve all been interested in, and we’re going, ‘why that movement?'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Bryson DeChambeau’s future with LIV beyond 2026 appears uncertain. His contract expires at season’s end, and negotiations have reportedly stalled. The 32-year-old is seeking a staggering $500 million extension, a figure that reflects his belief that he’s become the face of LIV Golf. Moreover, his YouTube channel, with 2.5 million subscribers, gives him leverage and an alternative career path.

“That’s an incredibly viable option,” Bryson DeChambeau admitted when asked about focusing solely on content creation.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The timing couldn’t be worse for LIV. Brooks Koepka’s and Patrick Reed’s departures have created roster uncertainty. And DeChambeau’s hesitation compounds these losses. “I don’t run this thing at all,” he said. “I don’t really have much say.”

The 72-hole expansion was driven by LIV’s pursuit of OWGR recognition. After years of exclusion, the ranking board granted LIV limited status in early 2026, awarding points only to the top 10 finishers at each event.

Ancer isn’t the only one who finds this new format good. Jon Rahm maintains his support for the change.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m happy about it.” “I think the more golf we play, the better for stronger teams and stronger players, and I think it will benefit us four individuals and as a team.”

Well, Rahm has always been in favor of the 72-hole format. Back in November 2025, he made his stance very clear when he said, “Moving to 72 holes is the logical next step that strengthens the competition, tests us more fully, and if the growing galleries from last season are any indication, delivers more of what the fans want.”

His take reflects nothing but optimism then and now.

ADVERTISEMENT

As debate swirls around format philosophy and player futures, the proof plays out in Riyadh.

LIV Riyadh 2026: New format gets its first test

The 72-hole experiment is delivering drama in Saudi Arabia. After three rounds, the leaderboard tells a fascinating story about who’s thriving and who’s struggling with the extended grind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abraham Ancer backed up his words with action. The Torque GC player fired a spectacular 7-under 65 in Round 3, catapulting himself to T4 at 14-under total. His steady ball-striking, with just one eagle, eight birdies, and a single bogey, proved his theory about consistency mattering more over four days. He sits just three shots behind the leaders with everything to play for.

Bryson DeChambeau is stuck at T13 with a 10-under total. After opening with matching 67s, his third round showed the inconsistency he warned about. The Crushers GC captain posted four birdies but couldn’t find the fireworks that typically define his game. For someone vocally against the format change, the irony of struggling under it isn’t lost.

Up top, Elvis Smylie leads at 16-under after a brilliant third-round 67. Peter Uihlein and Talor Gooch share second at 15-under, with Gooch’s words about staying true to LIV’s identity translating into impressive shotmaking. Jon Rahm lurks at T4 alongside Ancer, proving the extended format suits multiple playing styles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sunday showdown will determine if the 72-hole gamble pays off for LIV’s credibility and its stars.