Bryson DeChambeau Gets Last Laugh as Habit His Parents ‘Hated’ Becomes His Secret to Success

The Professor. The Mad Scientist. Call him what you will, but Bryson DeChambeau’s creativity with golf has played a significant role in his rise. It is not something the 2024 US Open champion developed after turning pro. His creativity and curiosity have been with him since he was a child.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While DeChambeau’s parents hated this aspect of him, it has helped him in his golf career. The 9x Tour winner was asked about his analytical approach to golf and what inspired it. “Funny enough, as a kid, I was very inquisitive. I always ask questions. My parents hated me for it. They were like, ‘Why are you asking so many questions, Bryson? Stop doing that. It is what it is.’ And I was like, ‘No, but why? I don’t get it. I want to understand.’ I’ve always been inquisitive my entire life,” said DeChambeau in a conversation with Salesforce.

The LIV golfer sees the game of golf differently than most others. It’s one of the reasons why he can adapt, and golf fans are fascinated by him. In fact, he is one of the few golfers whose game has improved after joining LIV. Although some may see his methods as unconventional, they have pushed boundaries, delivered results, and even excited fans.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

DeChambeau credits his scientific approach to golf to a book he read when he was 15. “And I was throwing a book called The Golf Machine when I was 15. It’s a physics textbook. And I started understanding the golf swing a little bit more. And I started researching a little bit more into the analytics. I applied all my school education to golf,” he said. “And it’s paid off, you know, albeit to the US Open in 2020, where I just started bom***g it everywhere and hitting it as far as I possibly could, not really caring if it went in the fairway or the rough. And that gave me a statistical advantage.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It was one of the many experiments the 2x US Open champion did. “I plan to hit driver as much as I possibly can. It’s a tremendous advantage when you’re that far up, and you can hit a pitching wedge out of it. When you’ve got a 5-iron or 6-iron, it’s nearly impossible. You’ll be pitching it back into the fairway,” DeChambeau said about his plan for the 2020 US Open.

In fact, he is also using artificial intelligence (AI) now to further improve his analytics game. DeChambeau started using the technology in 2024. Since then, he has finished in the top 10 in major championships 6 times and has won the 2024 US Open. “It’s literally a game-changer,” he said. It all started when he began working with Sportsbox AI to do video-based AI analysis of his shots. The goal of this AI system is to help build a personalized golf swing for the golfer. AI can detect even the slightest of deviations from the ideal swing. While he has already got the nickname of “The Scientist,” it won’t be wrong to call him an engineer, too.

AD

Thanks to this analytical approach to golf, DeChambeau is one of the few golfers who have improved in majors since joining LIV Golf.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bryson DeChambeau’s performance after joining LIV Golf

DeChambeau is a standout among LIV golfers. Unlike others, his performance has actually improved. Ron Klos shared an X post in May 2025 that showed the strokes-gained average of golfers who joined LIV. Of the 18 golfers who played in at least 3 majors since joining, only 4 had improved strokes-gained average. DeChambeau’s average increased from 1.41 to 2.11. Besides the 2024 US Open champion, Tyrrell Hatton’s average increased. His average rose from 1.08 to 1.34.

Besides those two, the strokes-gained average of others like Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, and others had gone down. After joining LIV in 2022, DeChambeau was quick to clinch his first title at The Greenbrier in August 2023. In 2023, he added another victory at LIV Golf Chicago. The 2024 season became one of his strongest. He won his second U.S. Open title and finished in the top 10 at both the Masters and the PGA Championship.

He also captained his LIV Golf team, Crushers GC, to multiple team victories, including at Jeddah, Hong Kong, and Chicago. Although he missed the cut while defending his 2024 U.S. Open title, he still managed a T5 at the 2025 Masters and a runner-up finish at the PGA Championship, demonstrating consistency in big-stage events.

Bryson DeChambeau’s once-annoying curiosity has become his greatest strength, fueling his rise through science, data, and innovation. What began as a childhood habit of asking “why” is now driving one of golf’s most forward-thinking careers.