Cameras Catch Bryson DeChambeau With GF Mikayla Demaiter as Couple Finally Goes Public at LIV Golf Finale

Remember when Mikayla Demaiter’s Instagram posts were the only clues fans had? A guest pass here, a home-gym selfie there? This week, all the guessing ended. Fans finally saw her and Bryson DeChambeau together on camera at his own tournament.

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An Instagram video shared by golf account NUCLRGOLF captured the moment DeChambeau walked out of LIV Golf Indianapolis alongside Demaiter, the Canadian model and former hockey goalie. The pair were seen together as fans crowded around them. They waved to the gallery, signed autographs, then climbed into a golf cart and drove off. By any measure, it was the most public the two-time U.S. Open champion and his girlfriend have ever been about their relationship.

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Starting at LIV Golf New York in August, she wore a guest pass and Crushers GC hat, sparking fan speculation. Then came the home-gym photos and closet pictures she had posted. Fans dissected every post, cross-referencing timestamps and locations.

The mystery finally ended on August 19. Us Weekly reported that Bryson DeChambeau and Mikayla Demaiter were officially together. The relationship was still new, but the two were reportedly happy, and Demaiter was expected to keep showing up at his tournaments. Everything changed in Indianapolis. The moment they walked through the venue together, the guessing was over, and so was the reliance on Instagram clues. This time, fans saw them together in real life.

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For Demaiter, this was a big step. She was no longer just being linked to DeChambeau through hats, photos, and social media clues. She was now standing beside him in public. The former goalie, now a social-media influencer with 3 million Instagram followers, had kept her dating life private.

For DeChambeau, the shift was equally significant. Fans have watched almost every part of his life, from his powerful swing and science experiments to his YouTube videos. But when it came to his love life, he had kept things much more private, until now.

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Bryson DeChambeau Drops a Bombshell Hint After LIV Golf Finale With ‘Good Run’ Message

Indianapolis was not just another LIV Golf event. It was the final stop of the 2026 season after LIV canceled its planned Team Championship in Michigan. Michael La Sasso won the individual title, while Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII won the team title. DeChambeau finished tied for third with Sergio Garcia, which was a solid way to end a season where he won twice, in Singapore and South Africa.

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LIV Golf is facing a big question about its future. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund said in April that it will stop funding LIV after the 2026 season. Now, the league is looking for around $250–300 million in new money to keep going in 2027. DeChambeau’s contract is also set to expire at the same time.

DeChambeau did not exactly make things clearer. After his round, he talked about moving from what he called “LIV 1.0” to “LIV 2.0.” Then he added, “I think there’s something fun coming.” It definitely sounds like he knows something we don’t.

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Then, later, he posted pictures of his best LIV moments on Instagram with the caption, “It was a good run.” Now, does that not sound a little like a goodbye.

DeChambeau ends the season with three things still up in the air. LIV is trying to lock down a funding deal with Ted Goldthorpe of BC Partners, reportedly its new lead investor. His own LIV contract has already run out. And his relationship with Demaiter is now public instead of something fans had to piece together. LIV CEO Scott O’Neil has said he wants DeChambeau to stick around, and that funding deal depends on players doing just that, so “something fun” is probably tied to however that shakes out. Either way, the guesswork has moved on from hats and gym photos to a bigger question: what DeChambeau does next, on the course and off it.