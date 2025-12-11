Bryson DeChambeau Gives Crucial Advice Kai Trump Must Follow to Protect Her YouTube & Golf Career

Essentials Inside The Story This article focuses on the advice Bryson DeChambeau offered to Kai Trump to strike a delicate balance between her playing and influencing careers. It also sheds light on how DeChambeau has already achieved success while following a similar plan.

You rarely sees a golf star chasing internet fame outside of their endorsement deals. But Bryson DeChambeau is different. He doesn’t need to play pro golf to be in the mainstream because he can literally hit balls over his own house and give away Bentleys on Instagram, proving one can be a serious champion and a viral internet sensation at the same time. So, when DeChambeau speaks about managing content and competition, everyone must listen.

Kai Trump recently asked DeChambeau how a player who is juggling a career between a top-tier creator and a pro golfer should manage their work-life balance. The two-time U.S. Open champion revealed that his calendar dictates his entire life, separating the entertainer from the competitor. “I’m focused a little more on content creation in my off-season. And then during the middle of the season, I try to focus more on playing golf. I’ll spend time working on my game a lot more than just going out and filming,” DeChambeau said, in a video that Trump uploaded on YouTube.

“You know, like today we just did something really quick and uh quirky out here at a golf course. And you know, we just go out and film. I’m not really worried about how I’m playing. I just go and do it. And then when it comes time to play real golf, I really get into it. And that’s actually when I play some of my best golf because I’m actually in season,” he explained.

Kai Trump recently tested this pressure at the LPGA’s ANNIKA event. The high school senior initially struggled with an opening round score of 83, before bouncing back brilliantly in the second. She shot a five-over 75 in round two, impressing legends like Annika Sorenstam and DeChambeau. However, the youngster eventually missed the cut. Notably, Trump was already an influential figure before the event, with nearly 7 million followers combined on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

With the possibility of competing in more events in the future, Trump will have to come up with a solid plan to strike a balance and no one is better equipped to guide her than DeChambeau.

Over the last few years, DeChambeau has done a remarkable job in both the aspects: content creation as well as top tier competition.

How DeChambeau successfully implemented that formula

Bryson DeChambeau now has 2.54M subscribers on his YouTube channel, nearly four times the number he had 18 months ago. In his viral “Break 50” series, DeChambeau famously collaborated with Donald Trump, Phil Mickelson, John Daly, Tom Brady, Paige Spiranac, and NBA superstar Stephen Curry. His collaboration with Donald Trump garnered over 16M views, and his most recent collaboration with Stephen Curry garnered over 6.4M views in just one month.

If we add his 4.3 million Instagram followers and other followers across all social channels, he has an audience of over 7 million, only less than Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Paige Spiranac. So, the “Mad Scientist” understands the content game better than any player currently walking the fairways.

“I saw that market back in 2020. I said, man, if golf could tap into that just a little bit, how many more followers we would get, how many more players we would get, how the game would just explode if we could just barely tap into a percent or a couple percent of that,” DeChambeau once said while talking about his journey.

Bryson’s last two seasons prove that his “separation strategy” actually works. In 2024, he won his second U.S. Open title at Pinehurst with a clutch bunker shot and finished solo second and T6 at the PGA Championship and the Masters Tournament, respectively. This season, he managed 3 top-10 finishes in all the Majors and also secured a solo third-place finish at the LIV Circuit.