Bryson DeChambeau Heads to Napa Despite Playing Restrictions as Ryder Cup Countdown Begins

Captain Keegan Bradley’s strategy was simple: round up the entire 12-man squad for the Procore Championship, get them bonding, and brush off the cobwebs before the Ryder Cup rolls around two weeks later. But one player’s presence was far from guaranteed: Bryson DeChambeau, the LIV Golf renegade currently in PGA Tour purgatory (the seemingly never-ending ban). Still, reports have it he might just show up.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Just not in the way you might expect him to. As per Flushing It, Bryson DeChambeau’s Procore Championship involvement might be a bit of a complicated dance, but one thing’s for sure: he’s showing up in Napa, even if he won’t be joining the team on the course. While he won’t be teeing off with the others – Xander Schauffele is also taking a pass on the week, by the way – DeChambeau will be joining the team for dinner, offering his support in his own Bryson-DeChambeau way this week.

“Bryson DeChambeau will be in Napa for dinner with the US Ryder Cup team in preparation for Bethpage. Full commitment to the cause 👊 🇺🇸,” says the report. If this one move does not prove his love for his country, then one other thing might.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to the USGA, the Californian is on hand to offer support to the junior players looking to win the 2025 Walker Cup at Cypress Point. “At Cypress Point supporting the USA Walker Cup Team. Bryson DeChambeau knows what it means to represent his country.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And true to the USGA’s claim, we are beginning to see that he does care. The American Walker Cup team captain, Nathan Smith, shared his thoughts on the same with a cheeky grin, “That was pretty special. I’d say my first thought is, I hadn’t seen him in years, and he’s gotten a lot bigger.” Nevertheless, DeChambeau is looking at more than one thing at this point. Namely, the Ryder Cup.

AD

DeChambeau Drops a Hint About the Ryder Cup Atmosphere

Bryson DeChambeau is warning European players to expect a hostile crowd at the Ryder Cup, saying, “Whatever expectation they should have [about the fans], they should double it. I don’t think they’re ready for it.” European captain Luke Donald, however, remains unfazed, emphasizing that his team will be prepared for the intense atmosphere.

“If you’re prepared and you’re ready, we understand what’s going to happen to us,” Donald said. “It’s our reaction to that that’s really important. We all have fears. We all have anxieties, and we all find Ryder Cups pressurised, but these are top athletes who understand how to walk towards that fear.” A pretty bold statement, but if you remember how they played in Rome two years ago, you’d better think Europeans are a serious threat.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the other hand, DeChambeau’s words carry weight, given his previous experience at Bethpage Black is still to come, but his past performances in the Ryder Cup suggest he’ll be a force to be reckoned with. In 2018, he struggled, losing all three matches, but in 2021, he redeemed himself with stellar play, including a notable 3&2 victory over Sergio Garcia in the Sunday singles.

This time around, DeChambeau’s stats indicate he’s a strong contender: he’s been crushing it with a True Strokes Gained of +1.58 in the last three months and +1.87 over two years. His Ryder Cup record stands at 2-3-1, but he’s looking to make a pretty big impact this year. And if his 2025 season indicates anything, it is that he can get the job done when it is needed to.