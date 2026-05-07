Bryson DeChambeau Holds Scottie Scheffler & Co. Responsible for His PGA Tour Return

Bryson DeChambeau has two U.S. Opens and a mega-successful YouTube channel that millions tune into. Yet, none of that buys him back onto the PGA Tour. In a recent Skratch interview, he was asked whether the penalty structure made a return too difficult to consider. His answer skipped the logistics completely.

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“I think that there’s a way to solve any problem. It’s really about whether the membership wants me back and if they want me back. That’s really what it’s about. It’s not anybody; I don’t think it’s even Brian Rolapp or anybody that’s the top executive. It’s really if the players want me back, and if not, then I understand that,” the golfer said.

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On the PGA Tour, the players’ influence plays a significant role. The Tour’s Policy Board has player directors Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott, Camilo Villegas, Maverick McNealy, and Keith Mitchell, alongside Tiger Woods as a permanent player director. Then, there is PAC, which directly shapes membership policy and includes Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Sam Burns, and Rickie Fowler.

The relationship between the 2x major winner and the PAC members is far more layered than a simple us-versus-them story. Scheffler called Bryson DeChambeau “a tremendous competitor” ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup, and Bryson returned the compliment on the Pat McAfee Show, saying #1 spin and distance control were “the best I’ve ever seen.” Yet Scheffler also said in 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open that returning LIV golfers “definitely shouldn’t just be coming back in the first week they want to come back” and that “there should be some sort of caveat.”

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Clearly, warm personally and firm professionally.

Justin Thomas and Fowler have been more direct. JT admitted he was “annoyed” by players like DeChambeau leaving for LIV and said he was “definitely not in agreement that they should just be able to come back that easily.” Fowler kept it simple: “They made decisions, and there has to be something for it.”

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Still, Thomas and Bryson were paired together in the Friday foursomes at the 2025 Ryder Cup, which shows these relationships survive the disagreement when it matters. Homa is probably the most straightforward of the group.

Back in 2023, he said it was “a shame” that personalities like Bryson DeChambeau were gone from the Tour. The 2x US Open winner later praised him at the 2025 PGA Championship for publicly discussing his struggles, saying, “I commend him for being that way.”

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Bryson DeChambeau closed his Skratch comments with something that cuts through all the politics: “Everybody can tell me what I want to do, but I think what matters also is what makes me happy.”

Reuters Golf – The 2020 Ryder Cup – Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S. – September 26, 2021 Team USA’s Collin Morikawa celebrates with Team USA’s Bryson DeChambeau and Team USA’s Scottie Scheffler on the 18th green after halving his match resulting in Team USA winning The Ryder Cup REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Notably, former pro Tom Lehman made the membership debate even sharper last week.

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When Tom Lehman told Skratch last week that any returning LIV golfer should start at the bottom, going through Korn Ferry or Q-School, DeChambeau responded carefully. He acknowledged that a route exists for players without standing exemptions but argued that those with valid ones should be allowed to use them. DeChambeau has exactly that: exempt for the U.S. Open through 2034 and the Masters, PGA Championship, and The Open Championship through 2029, all earned through his major victories.

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Well, there is already a blueprint for how this works, and we all saw how Koepka used it earlier this year. The PGA Tour established a precedent with its Returning Member Program, under which Brooks Koepka returned, accepting financial penalties as part of that process. DeChambeau has not ruled out a similar path, but has been clear that the framework needs to come from the players first, not the executives.

However, there is another issue that goes beyond membership politics.

Bryson DeChambeau’s YouTube dilemma

Bryson DeChambeau told Skratch that the PGA Tour’s content creation policy is a barrier to his return, arguing that filming at tournament venues would violate Tour rules. He even claimed that the Tour blocked him from creating content during event weeks when he previously asked.

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The Tour pushed back on that directly. Under the current PGA Tour Social Media Policy, players are fully allowed to create content during practice rounds and pro-ams. The restriction only kicks in during actual competitive rounds, primarily to protect broadcast rights.

So Bryson DeChambeau was not entirely wrong, just not entirely right either. The Thursday-to-Sunday filming restriction is real and would affect someone whose YouTube channel runs on course footage and behind-the-scenes access. For a creator pulling the kind of numbers he does, four restricted days per event every week adds up fast.

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There is one factor that changes the calculation significantly, though. DeChambeau’s current LIV contract expires at the end of 2026, meaning he is under no obligation to stay beyond this season. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which has poured over $5 billion into LIV since 2022, is pulling its funding after this season, forcing the league to hunt for new investors for 2027 and beyond. The massive extension DeChambeau was originally seeking is likely off the table. That financial reality quietly makes a PGA Tour conversation more realistic than it looked even six months ago.