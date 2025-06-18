Bryson DeChambeau Ignored as PGA Tour Pro That Overtook Him on Ryder Cup Standings Gets Keegan Bradley’s Seal of Approval

J.J. Spaun’s U.S. Open victory brought more than anyone could’ve imagined. His Sunday at Oakmont was one of the craziest final rounds from a major champion in recent memory, as he overcame a five-shot deficit after six holes, including five bogeys, to retake the lead with three birdies on the back nine. A 95-minute rain delay seemed to spark his resurgence, and a 64-foot walk-off birdie putt on the 18th sealed the win. The victory catapulted Spaun to eighth in the Official World Golf Rankings, his first time in the top 10, and also likely secured his spot on the United States Ryder Cup team, as he earned 6,450 Ryder Cup points. While one American golfer faltered.

The Ryder Cup points helped him to third place in the standings, surpassing Bryson DeChambeau by a significant margin of 1,800 points. Yes, 1,800 points. With DeChambeau’s next opportunity to gain points coming at The Open Championship, it seems unlikely he’ll catch Spaun. Meanwhile, Spaun is just 500 points behind Xander Schauffele, who is currently capturing the second spot on the rankings. It seems all this hard work has finally paid off, as Spaun is garnering the attention he deserves after the win.

Speaking on the latest presser at the Travelers Championship, Ryder Cup Captain for Team USA, Keegan Bradley, made his views clear on the latest U.S. Open champion, J.J. Spaun. With the Ryder Cup just 100 days away, Bradley gushed about Spaun’s win, saying, “I am so thrilled for him to have won that tournament.” He says he has been impressed by Spaun’s consistent play this year and believes he’ll be a fan favorite at Bethpage Black, where the Ryder Cup will take place. “I think going to a course like Bethpage Black, the people are really going to be behind a guy like J.J. Spaun.” Bradley said, highlighting Spaun’s hardworking nature and steady rise to stardom.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bradley is clearly a fan of Spaun’s game and thinks he’ll be a valuable asset to the team. “He’s now the U.S. Open champion. That’s a heavy burden to bear, but he’s also — that’s also a great thing to have on your team,” Bradley said. With Spaun’s impressive performance this year, particularly in big events, Bradley believes he’s proven himself to be a top player. “I’m really proud to have him on this team because it’s really difficult to make your first team,” Bradley said, but nothing has been made official yet. So far, only Scottie Scheffler has been confirmed for the 45th Ryder Cup.

AD

via Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 06: JJ Spaun speaks to an official regarding his ball in the water hazard on the 17th hole during the first round of the Shriners Children s Open on October 6, 2022, at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Matthew Bolt/Icon Sportswire GOLF: OCT 06 PGA, Golf Herren Shriners Children s Open Icon219008885457

Well, while Spaun has perhaps already made it to the team, there are still chances for the LIV Golfers to show what they’ve got, as Bradley is still considering their potential contributions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Keegan Bradley invited the LIV superstar to the Ryder Cup dinner

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley revealed that he invited two LIV Golf players, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, to a Ryder Cup dinner. Last month, the players from both sides sat together as they discussed their chances in the Ryder Cup. Bradley said, “They were in there on points, and they played on previous teams. It was great to have them there.” He emphasized that the Ryder Cup is about putting the best team together, regardless of tour affiliations.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

DeChambeau, who is currently fourth on the Ryder Cup points list, appreciated the invitation, calling it “an incredible honor.” Although he couldn’t attend the dinner due to a storm-related delay, he participated via Zoom and had a great conversation with Bradley afterward. Koepka, who is 65th on the points list, might face a tougher challenge in making the team, but Bradley’s inclusive approach suggests that anything can happen. As Bradley said, “It was really great to have them together with all the guys. It’s been a while since we’ve been able to do that.”

“We’ll see how this year shakes out”, he concluded. And indeed we will. So, are you excited for the big game at Bethpage this year? Let us know in the comment section below!