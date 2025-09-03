Bryson DeChambeau in Danger of Being Unseated by LIV Golf Pro After Skipping $6M Tournament

This might be the craziest thing you’ll see in professional golf this year. Bryson DeChambeau, one of the most dominant power players in the world, is about to lose his crown as the highest-ranked LIV golfer – and he’s not even playing! While he sits at home, his rival, Tyrrell Hatton, is preparing to take his throne at the worst possible time.

DeChambeau currently holds the #18 spot in the Official World Golf Rankings. This makes him the top-ranked player on the Saudi-backed circuit. However, his absence from this week’s $6 million Amgen Irish Open creates a golden chance for Hatton to overtake him. The mathematics tells a compelling story.

Hatton sits at #25 with approximately 3.17 average points. DeChambeau holds the #18 spot with a 3.93 average in points. The gap between them spans just seven positions. Yet one tournament victory could change everything. The Irish Open offers 34.4 OWGR points to its winner. This represents the highest field rating of any DP World Tour-only event in 2025. Additionally, the tournament features a field rating of 200.11, making it incredibly valuable for ranking purposes.

If Hatton claims victory at The K Club, he would receive those crucial 34.4 points. This would boost his total from approximately 127 to 161 points. Furthermore, his average would jump from 3.17 to roughly 4.03 points. Consequently, he would likely move up 6-8 positions to around #17-19. This projection is sufficient to assume that DeChambeau could be dethroned. Therefore, Hatton would become the new highest-ranked LIV Golf player.

DeChambeau’s absence stems from his PGA Tour suspension as an LIV member. While he could have sought an invitation to play “behind enemy lines,” he chose differently. Instead, he’s missing this golden opportunity to strengthen his world ranking position.

Ironically, DeChambeau previously made a drastic U-turn on his OWGR criticism after rising to #10 following his 2024 US Open victory. He once called the rankings “not accurate” and denounced their procedures. Now, that same system threatens his LIV supremacy.

LIV Golf receives no OWGR points because officials rejected their application in October 2023. The ruling cited technical issues, including the 54-hole format and closed-shop structure. Golf insiders revealed surprising truths behind the OWGR rejection, noting that LIV Golf actually withdrew from the process after providing incomplete responses to board questions. LIV again applied for OWGR in June. This creates desperate situations for multiple LIV stars competing in Ireland.

LIV Golf Players Face OWGR Ranking Desperation

Brooks Koepka currently languishes at #306, down from his former #1 ranking. A victory could potentially move him to the #250-270 range. Meanwhile, Patrick Reed sits at #73 and could crack the top 50 with strong play.

Tom McKibbin enters at #153, hoping to break back into the top 100. Similarly, Adrian Meronk sits at #321, having fallen dramatically from previous rankings in the 40s-50s. Each player faces their own ranking crisis with limited recovery opportunities.

The OWGR’s 2-year rolling average system particularly hurts LIV competitors. Points expire automatically after two years, regardless of current form. Since LIV events earn zero points, players can only gain ground through majors and select tournaments. Natural decline occurs even with strong LIV performance.

This explains why golf experts identified the Irish Open as one of the biggest tournaments to watch for LIV players this season. The tournament represents one of the most valuable non-major opportunities for circuit members to earn meaningful points. With limited chances available, every tournament becomes crucial for maintaining major championship access.

For DeChambeau, the irony cuts deep. He’s earned $14.3 million on LIV Golf this season with two victories. Yet he risks losing his ranking crown to a competitor simply by choosing not to compete. As Hatton prepares for his Irish Open return, the stakes couldn’t be higher. One week could reshape the entire LIV Golf hierarchy. Sometimes in professional golf, the biggest victories happen when your biggest rivals stay home.