Bryson DeChambeau Is a Changed Man After Confrontation With Fan Sparked Criticism, Source Confirms

Nothing in life is more certain than sunrise, sunset, and… Bryson DeChambeau going viral for his moments. And that was pretty evident at the 2025 LIV Golf UK. During the event, a heckler got under DeChambeau’s skin. The pro then went to a LIV official and said, “I love the banter up there, but they can’t be saying miss it, they can’t be saying miss it, miss it, miss it.” Was the fan out of line? Yes. But can fans do that? They sure can.

And it looks like Bryson DeChambeau is coming to terms with that. After getting upset with a fan in the UK, which led to fans taunting “Bryson is soft as a feather,” Bryson DeChambeau appeared to give a heckling fan “another chance” at the 2025 LIV Golf Chicago weeks later. Bryson DeChambeau was seen in a viral video saying, “Give him another chance,” and then adding, “One more chance” to a crowd of cheering fans.

Updating about the same, a fan shared on X, “Give him another chance” –@brysondech pleading with security to let a fan in the crowd stay at LIV Chicago.” The fan added that they don’t have any “context” on the matter, but still, “likely the person was causing an issue for players, Bryson seeing the security team about to remove the fan lobbied for him to be given a final warning.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Bryson DeChambeau has always been against heckling, even going as far as to yell “You know what? Get the f–k out!” at a heckler during the 2021 BMW Championship. So to see him instead save a fan from getting kicked out by officials does make things interesting. Maybe the Scientist has had a change of perspective over time.

Howwver, he does have a knack of making things humorous as well. For instance during his “rivalry days” with Brooks Koepka, when fans teased him with “Brooksie” at the 2021 Memorial Tournament, DeChambeau said about it, “It was flattering. They can keep calling me that all day if they want to, I’ve got no issue with it.”

So, what does that say about Bryson DeChambeau’s personality? Well, a lot. But his fellow pro tried to sum it up in his words.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kevin Na dishes on Bryson DeChambeau’s real personality

Kevin Na has developed a solid rapport with Bryson DeChambeau over the years, having played together on LIV Golf. While Na might not draw the same crowds as the 31-year-old American, he’s racked up an impressive nine pro wins, including five on the PGA Tour.

Recently, Kevin Na talked about DeChambeau, saying: “I always joke to him and say I was nice to you before you became a big star and before you were likeable! I have always liked him from day one.” And that is pretty evident in DeChambeau’s interactions with everyone, including the young golf fans.

At the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont, for instance, Bryson DeChambeau had a fun impromptu showdown with a young fan outside the ropes – a game of rock-paper-scissors. “Best out of three?” DeChambeau proposed with a smile. “Yeah, okay!” the fan eagerly replied. The mini-competition got tight, with the fan taking Round 2, but DeChambeau closed out the win in Round 3. “Oh I gotcha!” he said triumphantly after the win. “Ah, dangit,” the still-thrilled fan responded, clearly loving the quick match.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, Na says, “Whether you like him or not, and I think most people do like him, he is an interesting guy and what he has done with his body and his game. The transformation that he has gone through, it’s incredible. He is an incredibly talented player.“

Interestingly, DeChambeau had similar praises for his friend during the 2025 LIV Golf Korea. At that event, talking about Na, the Californian said, “Kevin Na is a super nice guy. We’ve been close for quite a while,” and added, “Now on LIV, we’re good friends, and we give each other a lot of jabs and banter back and forth.” So, there are plenty of ways to look at Bryson DeChambeau. You just have to be on the right side.