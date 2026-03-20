Bryson DeChambeau Is Mobbed by Fans at $30 Million LIV Golf Event, Sparks Fresh Debate

At the 2025 Ryder Cup, security scrambled to hold up barricades around Bryson DeChambeau. Now at a $30M LIV event in South Africa, he has opened with eight-under, and the scenes outside the ropes are already louder than the leaderboard.

Golf.com writer Sean Zak posted a photo on X of DeChambeau surrounded by fans pressing in for autographs. Zak described fans pulling off their shirts and shoes to get them signed, with DeChambeau working through umbrellas, hats, backpacks, phone cases, balls, and gloves. For Zak, it was an autograph train he had never witnessed before at a golf event. The post garnered over 56K views.

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The PGA Tour does not hold any regular events in South Africa, so the golf fans there do not get to see big global names tee off often. A similar thing happened in India during the International Series event in 2025. The crowd gathered in large numbers to see Bryson DeChambeau tee off and surrounded him at every hole for autographs. As per reports, more than 15K people attended that event. The reason for it is simple.

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The 2x major winner has spent years cultivating a persona that goes beyond the sport. His viral, active YouTube presence and the way he has put his fans first, earning the title of man of the people, play an integral role in fans wanting to see him in person. During the practice round in Adelaide in 2024, for example, DeChambeau lost a fan bet and gave him his socks as fans chanted his name, demonstrating a level of player-fan interaction that is uncommon on the PGA Tour.

His Singapore win just the week before added to his momentum, making him one of the favorites to win here. On Thursday, he backed that up with an opening-round eight-under-par 64 at Steyn City, sitting tied at the top of the leaderboard alongside Charles Howell III.

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This kind of access doesn’t come without risk. For instance, at The PLAYERS, Rory McIlroy was heckled at the 4th hole close enough to make it disruptive, an incident that reignited debate about crowd management at professional golf events. DeChambeau’s ability to draw such a dense crowd raises important security questions as well.

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Bryson DeChambeau used the post-round platform to make a broader point about what LIV is working towards.

“Yeah, just to everybody out there, this is what LIV was supposed to be and is and what it can be, not only here but in the States as well,” the 32-year-old said. “I hope people can see the value in what we bring to the game of golf. It’s pretty awesome to see what the full product of LIV is.”

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Now, this occurrence was not the first time DeChambeau had his first brush with crowd chaos. At the 2025 Ryder Cup practice rounds at Bethpage Black, he drew such an intense autograph crowd that security had to physically hold metal barricades to prevent them from collapsing. Officials visibly struggled to maintain order while the golfer continued signing, even on a staff member’s vest amid the chaos.

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The autograph moment and the performance together make the internet’s split reaction worth examining.

Bryson DeChambeau’s viral autograph scene triggers mixed reactions

“Good to see massive crowds; the weekend will be nuts,” one fan commented.

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With this edition, LIV Golf is making its debut in SA, and it has already sold over 90,000 tickets across the four-day event at The Club at Steyn City. So yeah, the crowd sure will be nuts in the coming days.

Another user fired back, questioning Zak’s description directly. “Lol, really? There are probably only 40 people in this picture, and every person in this picture is wearing a shirt and shoes, not one umbrella.”

The skepticism is based on how the moment is framed, since close-up shots can make things look denser. But with Bryson DeChambeau’s history of pulling crowds, it’s hard to say. Next, a sarcastic comparison game ensued.

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“There was this golfer I remember; I think his name was Tiger Woods.”

Woods had set the standard for crowd pulls in golf across two decades. Even at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla, he drew massive crowds just for a practice round despite not being in peak form. That legacy stretches back to his 1997 WM Phoenix Open hole-in-one, where the crowd reaction at the 16th was loud enough to reportedly rattle clubhouse windows 600 yards away.

But not everyone was drawing doubts. One fan noted the LIV’s consistent efforts.

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“It’s pretty impressive, and what’s really cool is they are all just there, no big ropes to hold them back. Would be a pretty special moment for all those kids.”

That observation fits with LIV’s style, which has fewer rules, so players can get closer to fans, crafting interactions that aren’t often seen on the PGA Tour.

Fans were blunt: “Had to Google him,” one user wrote.

Despite the crowd scenes and back-to-back strong performances, DeChambeau’s recognition outside golf remains limited, which is precisely the gap LIV is trying to close through events like this one.

The divide in those reactions sums up exactly where DeChambeau sits right now: undeniably compelling to those already watching, still largely unknown to everyone else. Whether South Africa changes that math depends on what he does over the next three rounds.