Bryson DeChambeau Is Taking His Job on Donald Trump’s Sports Council Very Seriously as Visuals Emerge

Essentials Inside The Story Bryson DeChambeau has a very busy schedule after he took on new duties in July 2025.

Learn about the other golfers on the Council.

Explore all that DeChambeau aims to change with his new role.

Last year, when Bryson DeChambeau said he looked forward to making massive changes in the future generations’ lives, the statement sounded more philosophical than determined. For a man who is currently carrying the representation of an entire league on his shoulders, after several players left, and someone who travels all across the world to contest, a new responsibility from the President seemed rather ceremonial. That was only until now.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a photo posted by his longtime coach, Dana Dahlquist, DeChambeau’s dedication is on display. What catches the eye is the official crest of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. Dahlquist wrote a small “prep” on the bottom of the picture.

Last July, DeChambeau was appointed as the chairman of the re-established President’s Council by Donald Trump. He had ordered the revival of the council to foster health and fitness among youth. The council, which is housed within the Department of Education, has around 30 members. They come from various backgrounds, including entertainment and sports. On the golf side, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Annika Sorenstam are some of the representatives. It is these figures that DeChambeau chairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, the former US Open winner has been working diligently. One side is his elite golf, and on the other, this. The picture of the bag being dropped on the internet just days ahead of LIV’s season opener in Riyadh suggests that DeChambeau has not separated the two of his lives.

Nevertheless, Dahlquist’s story should not come as a surprise to DeChambeau’s fans. By his own estimate, the LIV golfer has been dedicating 15-20% of his days to council responsibilities. And all this was done during LIV’s peak season, when he was competing across Europe and the United States as captain of Crushers GC. Perhaps that’s what makes him one of the council’s most involved recruiters.

ADVERTISEMENT

And his work has been overarching. He has gone further than previous chairs and acted as the council’s primary recruiter. He has tried to reach out to high-profile figures like NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, expressing his desire to help in what he believes is a “health epidemic” that is going on in the U.S.

At the same time, he is also planning to redesign the entire structure of the council. DeChambeau wanted the rewards for progress, rather than elite performance, something he argued was done by the last council.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“How do you give the kids that can never do a pull-up the incentive to do one?” DeChambeau asked, while outlining the concept. “And when they do it, what does that mean for them, right? ”

Apart from DeChambeau, other notable voices have sincerely taken up their duties, too. Annika Sorenstam has been working with the LIV golfer on initiatives related to junior and women’s golf. Their conversation often involves education officials such as Linda McMahon. These constant efforts prove that Bryson DeChambeau has already taken the reins of the council wholeheartedly.

But these are just some of the views of DeChambeau. The Crushers GC captain has a broad vision for the future of the council.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryson DeChambeau’s vision extends beyond golf

Bryson DeChambeau’s ambition does not stop at school. He has been advocating for tax incentives. These would aim to encourage private investment in community fitness centres. The model looks very similar to the YMCA that manages profit while offering good public health.

Imago 153rd Open Championship Bryson Dechambeau USA on the first tee during the final round of the 153rd Open Championship, played at Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Co. Antrim, Ireland. 20/07/2025 Picture: Golffile Thos Caffrey All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Thos Caffrey Portrush Royal Portrush Antrim Northern Ireland Copyright: xThosxCaffreyx *EDI*

The idea interested DeChambeau so much that he funded a multi-sport complex in his hometown of Clovis, California.

ADVERTISEMENT

DeChambeau has also been aiming to launch certification models that will track improvement alongside the overhaul of the commission. This change would help a child who comes from the lower quarters of society receive a formal recognition that is the same as what an elite performer would get.

For this, DeChambeau has been promoting regular fitness, and not just for a competition. The plan includes a nationwide rollout across all 50 states. Top state performers would receive additional recognition. This, in his words, he had always wanted to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I was 15, I felt called,” DeChambeau told Golf.com once. “I felt called to do something really cool in the game of golf, and I’ve had that passion ever since.”