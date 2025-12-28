brand-logo
Bryson DeChambeau Issues Statement as Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour Return Talk Grows

ByMd Saife Fida

Dec 27, 2025 | 7:06 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

With Brooks Koepka leaving LIV, the biggest question is whether or not he will play on the PGA Tour anytime soon. Bryson DeChambeau finds it to be a very sensitive topic, as he understands what this return, without any repercussions, could mean.

“I don’t know, man. I don’t know what they should allow or not… If they’re going to be doing it by the book, they should do it by the book and not give any special exemption,” DeChambeau told Tom Hobbs of Flushing It. “But if there’s a special exemption, it definitely opens the doors for others to do the same, which, you know, it’s a slippery slope for sure.”

This is a developing story..

