Bryson DeChambeau Issues Statement as Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour Return Talk Grows

With Brooks Koepka leaving LIV, the biggest question is whether or not he will play on the PGA Tour anytime soon. Bryson DeChambeau finds it to be a very sensitive topic, as he understands what this return, without any repercussions, could mean.
“I don’t know, man. I don’t know what they should allow or not… If they’re going to be doing it by the book, they should do it by the book and not give any special exemption,” DeChambeau told Tom Hobbs of Flushing It. “But if there’s a special exemption, it definitely opens the doors for others to do the same, which, you know, it’s a slippery slope for sure.”
Brooks Koepka leaving LIV Golf is an obvious blow to the league. But, it would be a considerably bigger blow if Bryson DeChambeau were to do the same. Bryson is contracted through the end of 2026, but he’s currently in discussions to extend early.
